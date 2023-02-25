Kate Hudson's Ab-Baring Cutout Gown Featured an Upside-Down Top with Underboob Fringe

From blinged-out bras to skirts that have shown off her entire left leg, Kate Hudson always brings the drama (at least, sartorially-speaking) when she makes an appearance on the red carpet — and last night's look was no exception.



On Friday, the actress attended the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Beverly Hills wearing a Prabal Gurung gown that had a lot going on. Kate's rose pink dress was far from your average cutout gown, and featured a mock neckline with quarter-length sleeves capped in a contrasting tulle fabric, as well as a twisted upside-down bodice with underboob orange-beaded fringe, which expertly highlighted her bare midriff. On bottom, the dress included a tulle waistband that matched its sleeves and a long pleated skirt. For even more eye-catching detail, Hudson paired her colorful gown with Lorraine Schwartz chandelier earrings in an amethyst hue.



Kate pulled her blonde hair back into a low-slung ponytail with face-framing waves on each side. As for the rest of her glam? She paired a glossy pink lip with matching sparkly eyeshadow and rosy cheeks.

Days before Kate's red carpet outing, she spoke about her past breakups with exes Chris Robinson and Matthew Bellamy on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years — whether it be Chris or Matt — I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," Hudson said. "It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or [you] choose to leave."



Hudson is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa, and the two are in the midst of planning their upcoming nuptials, she says. And while they aren't sure whether they will have a big or small ceremony, it will most definitely be a destination wedding: "It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come," explained Kate.

