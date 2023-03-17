Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged

Don’t you just love, love?

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on March 17, 2023 @ 09:30AM
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Engagement

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged.

After almost two years of dating, the pair are getting married, Entertainment Tonight confirmed. The news comes almost a week after the couple first sparked engagement speculation when they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, with Bosworth wearing a diamond ring on that finger. 

"They are both thrilled, and their loved ones are incredibly happy for them," the source told the publication. "They make an amazing couple, and they're so excited."

Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

Kate Bosworth/Instagram

In the beginning, the couple remained fairly private about their relationship. Romance rumors began in 2021 when Bosworth posted a glowing Instagram tribute to Long, and shortly after, during an episode of Long’s podcast Life is Short with Justin Long, he confirmed he had a girlfriend but didn't disclose her name. However, fans had a suspicion it was Bosworth — especially after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on the streets of New York City and the beaches of Hawaii.

Two months later, Kate and Justin made their relationship Instagram official with a carousel of photos, including a sweet snap of the couple sharing a Guinness on a pub date in Ireland. Long captioned the post with a green heart and Irish flag, and Bosworth commented, "I'm the luckiest. 🍀✨😘.”

Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

Kate Bosworth/Instagram

For Long’s 44th Birthday, Kate posted a photo dump with a special message on Instagram. "You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you'll ever know 💛," Bosworth wrote next to a series of candid shots of the couple.

She continued, "Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."

Meanwhile, in September, Long chatted with his ex-girlfriend Drew Barrymore about his relationship with Bosworth during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, telling the host that the actress is the "most supportive, most wonderful" person he's ever met, adding: "You would love hanging out with her."

