Celebrity Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale Partied the Night Away in a See-Through Pink Minidress With the Breeziest Bell Sleeves This may just be the perfect dancing dress. By Averi Baudler Published on August 15, 2023 @ 09:54AM Photo: Instagram/kate beckinsale If there's one person who knows how to dress for a party, it's Kate Beckinsale. Whether ringing in her 50th birthday dressed like a life-size Bratz doll or celebrating Halloween in July with a Playboy Bunny-themed bash, the actress is always willing to show up and out for a saucy soiree — and her latest look was no exception. On Tuesday, Beckinsale continued her recent parade of very good party looks by sharing a video on Instagram that saw her dancing alongside a man dressed as a member of Metallica during a night out at Hollywood's Whisky A Go-Go. In the clip, Kate juxtaposed her dancing partner's all-leather look in a totally-sheer pink minidress that featured a scoop neck and billowy bell sleeves with a fluffy faux fur trim. The actress completed her look by layering the see-through frock over a mint green bra and underwear set, and she accessorized with glitzy drop earrings and knee-high black leather boots. As for her glam, Kate tied her brunette hair up into a curly high ponytail (with the help of a matching pastel pink bow), sported a neon green manicure, and swiped on a glossy pink lip. "@nina_kate if you're going to be in Europe on your birthday I'm going to have to find a substitute with a similar-ish wardrobe @fasttimesband," Beckinsale captioned the video, calling out her friend and tagging the '80s cover band that played at the club. instagram/kate beckinsale Kate Beckinsale's Playboy Bunny Birthday Look Included a Waist-Cinching Leotard and Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels This isn't the first time that Kate has enjoyed a night out at that particular club. Just a week prior, she shared clips from a night out at Whisky A Go-Go yet again where she wore the same knee-high boots paired with black sequin-covered short-shorts and a plain black T-shirt. "Thank you, @fasttimesband for the most fun 80's night," she captioned the dump. "See them at the @thewhiskyagogo every Monday. Can't guarantee we will be dancing onstage every time but can't guarantee we won't either 🤘🏼"