Kate Beckinsale’s Playboy Bunny Birthday Look Included a Waist-Cinching Leotard and Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels

Like any great Leo, Kate Beckinsale knows that a milestone event calls for a milestone celebration (and sometimes, a rainbow-colored stuffed penis) to match, which is exactly why she opted to ring in her 50th birthday with the most iconic theme possible — bunny ears and all.

On Friday, the actress gave her 5.6 million Instagram followers a peek into her birthday festivities by gracing our feeds with a roundup of Playboy Bunny-themed photos. In the snaps, Beckinsale looked like she hopped straight out of the Playboy mansion while posing in a black waist-snatching bustier leotard paired with ripped fishnet tights, wrist and neck cuffs, and (of course) a pair of classic black bunny ears. Kate elevated the outfit even further by accessorizing with a pair of sky-high holographic platform heels and gigantic heart-shaped statement earrings, and she finished the ‘fit by tying her blonde hair back into a ponytail.

instagram/kate beckinsale

Both of Kate’s friends pictured in the photo also very much understood the assignment, opting for pink and white bunny-themed outfits instead of the actress’s lacy black look.

“Happy bunny birthday,my birthday twin @olivergliese 💕💕 🐰🐇🐰🐩😿,” Beckinsale captioned the dump.

Kate’s post came just a day after she shared yet another birthday dump where she candidly (and hilariously) opened up about how she feels about aging while wearing a bright pink argyle sweater set.

“I tell you what . Getting old is fucking great,” she captioned a dump, which included videos of her holding animals and beaming next to a table of treats. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me).”