Kate Beckinsale Just Reminded Everyone That She Looks Exactly Like Ryan Reynolds

And honestly, we see it.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 @ 11:50AM
Photo:

Getty Images

When thinking about the interesting phenomena that are celebrity doppelgangers, a few obvious pairings come to mind. Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland, for example? Could pass as twins. Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard? Same person, slightly different fonts. One pairing that may not be as obvious, however, is Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Reynolds — but be warned, once the comparison is seen, it can never be unseen. 

On Thursday, the actress reminded the world of her unlikely twin when sharing a resurfaced clip from a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on her Instagram account. During the appearance, Beckinsale opened up about how she thinks she looks “exactly like Ryan Reynolds. Like, in a shocking way.”

“Sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster, and I think, ‘Damn, I look hot — oh wait. It’s not me,’” she joked. “Also, I never did that movie. Like, I’ve been at home.”

Fallon then pulled out a side-by-side image of the pair beaming at the camera, to which Kate replied, “Do you see it? It’s weird, right?” The actress added, “I’ve wrestled with how, obviously, he’s not even sort of slightly girly boy band type. He’s like a big Canadian man. And I really see myself in him.”

Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023

getty images

When asked if she’d ever worked with him, Kate explained, “No, I can’t be in the same room as him. One of us would, I think, explode, or something would happen. But I have had boyfriends be in the same room as him when I wasn’t there and feel really compromising, or feel like, way too intimate…like they sort of know things about his undercarriage that they shouldn’t, but they don’t.”

But as for if Reynolds was equally aware of the similarities? “No, I don’t want to be embarrassed if I saw him,” she said at the time.

