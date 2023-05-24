Kate Beckinsale Added the Most Dramatic Ball Skirt to Her Sheer Romper

Because she ... Cannes.

Published on May 24, 2023
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale's latest fashion mashup may have been comprised of two items that don't usually go together, but true to her naked dress M.O., she made the unexpected combination work at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. At the premiere of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant, the actress wore a "lettuce green" (the brand assures us this is a real color) super-short romper with a high neck and long sleeves. While a red carpet jumpsuit — or romper — isn't particularly groundbreaking, Kate's addition of a huge, dramatic taffeta overskirt with beaded detailing made for a picture-perfect statement in the south of France.

The showstopping outfit (with allover intricate, shimmering seafoam green embellishments on sheer fabric) was from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2023 couture collection, and Beckinsale completed the 'fit with a pair of sky-high silver platforms, eye-catching emerald earrings, and a super-high curly ponytail. 

Earlier at the famed French film festival, Beckinsale wore a strapless black gown with a sweetheart neckline and a complex cage-style overskirt (it's clear Kate loves a skirt-on-skirt moment). At the event, which was in celebration of Chopard, she wore diamond drop earrings with a messy updo finished with a bow hairpin. And because Cannes is about more than just film and fashion, Kate also attended Naomi Campbell's 53rd birthday party earlier this week. 

