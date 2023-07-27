Kate Beckinsale Celebrated Her 50th Birthday Dressed Like a Bratz Doll

Forget that other doll, being a brat looks so good.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 01:58PM
Kate Beckinsale IG
Photo:

Instagram/KateBeckinsale

Happy birthday to Kate Beckinsale, who turned the big 5-0 yesterday. She celebrated the milestone by eschewing the entire conversation about Barbie and going for a totally different doll-inspired celebration: think of her party as a BDSM bash with a dash of Bratz for good measure. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram Stories, the actress gave her followers a look into the festivities, which included a sweet-and-sexy matching set as well as a bubblegum pink harness and a rainbow plush penis. Yes, you read that right, and yes, you'll want to see the photos. 

Beckinsale's birthday suit brought together a pink-and-beige argyle cardigan with rhinestone bow closures and matching booty shorts. The playful outfit got a dose of sex appeal when she added a pink harness underneath and the ultimate Bratz-approved accessory: over-the-top buckled platform boots. Of course, Beckinsale looked stunning as she partied with her pals, including her mom.

At one point, she posed with a stuffed penis (because it was her party and she can do what she wants to). Other images included cakes, flowers, and plenty of love to go around.

Kate Beckinsale IG

Instagram/KateBeckinsale

"I tell you what. Getting old is [expletive] great. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)," she captioned her birthday Instagram post, which showed her with various animals and a balloon arch.

Kate spoke about aging recently, saying that she was allowing herself to embrace it and not try to escape the ravages of time via plastic surgery.

"I'm frightened of paralyzing my face. My mom's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mom wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that and looks radiant and amazing," she told The Sunday Times back in 2021. "I haven't had any [cosmetic work]! I'm not against people having it. [But] I do get fuck off. It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't."

