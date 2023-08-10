Karlie Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at L.A.’s Last Eras Tour Stop

While Taylor Swift’s final performance on the North American leg of her Eras Tour was nothing short of chaotic — she announced the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in a brand-new bright blue dress, lest you forget — one of the most surprising elements of the show actually took place off-stage. On Wednesday, Swift’s former (very close, very public) best friend, Karlie Kloss, attended the show, marking the first time that the pair has been publicly linked since 2019.

Although neither Kloss nor Swift has yet to post about the supermodel’s presence at the show, eagle-eyed Swifties captured videos of Karlie posing for photos with fans in the audience and singing along to 1989’s “Shake it Off” throughout the performance. In the clips, the mother-of-two wore a simple white cropped vest paired with blue jeans and sneakers, and she wore her brunette hair down straight with a middle part.

getty

Karlie and Taylor (or “Kaylor,” as they were known to some), first confirmed their friendship in 2013 during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, though they had interacted online a year prior, when Swift mentioned the model during her 2012 Vogue cover interview.

The pair quickly became fast friends, posting one another on their social media, attending awards shows together, and embarking on joint vacations, until rumors began swirling of an alleged feud between the pair in 2017. Swifties speculated that they’d had a falling out upon noticing that Swift had left Kloss’s name off of her “Junior Jewels” T-Shirt in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, despite including pals like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Karlie later denied the claims when talking to The New York Times in 2018, explaining that she was still in regular contact with Taylor, though the pair has yet to publicly support one another since Swift last wished Kloss a happy birthday on Instagram in 2019.