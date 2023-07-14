Karlie Kloss Welcomed Her Second Child With Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are officially a family of four.



On Thursday, Kushner announced that he and Kloss — who are already parents to a 2-year-old son named Levi — welcomed their second child together with a sweet snapshot shared to Instagram. Revealing that the supermodel gave birth earlier this week, Joshua captioned a photo of the couple's new baby: "welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23." And while he didn't reveal the name or gender of their tiny bundle of joy, the newborn wore a blue knit beanie, leading many people in the comments section to believe it's a boy.

Back in May, Kloss first revealed she was expecting baby number two at this year's Met Gala. Stepping onto the red carpet, Kloss dressed up her bump in a black Loewe gown with a figure-hugging silhouette and long sleeves, and accessorized with layers of pearl necklaces draped around her neck and just below her midriff to highlight her growing belly.

Getty

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Karlie explained why she decided to announce the news of her second pregnancy at the Met Gala. "This is the most important night in fashion, of course," she said, adding: "I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long."



Last year, Kloss spoke about the joy of becoming a mom for the first time during an appearance on the Today show. “I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'" she explained. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid." She continued, "Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."