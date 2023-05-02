This Iconic Designer's Namesake Brand Just Launched a New, Budget-Friendly Collection at Amazon

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years as an Amazon shopping editor, it’s that the retailer is always full of surprises. On one page, you’ll find wedding guest dresses for less than $50, while on another, you’ll find vintage designer handbags from brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Amazon’s most recent unexpected fashion move is the launch of a new Karl Lagerfeld Paris collection, which includes spring-ready tops, dresses, and skirts, starting at $41.

While the original luxe label is known to be worn by many high profile stars, from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga, the Paris collection is a more affordable version that still maintains its iconic designs. In true Amazon fashion, all of the pieces are already on sale for up to 70 percent off. Plus, as long as you’re an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free 30-day trial, you can take advantage of the retailer’s quick shipping and get these Parisian-chic clothes delivered to your doorstep in just two days. Below, browse through 10 of my favorite pieces from the new Karl Lagerfeld Paris collection, and check out the entire drop, here.

Shop Karl Lagerfeld Paris Fashion on Amazon:

Currently the most discounted Karl Lagerfeld Paris piece on the list, this three-quarter-sleeve mini wrap dress is on sale for $41, which is a whopping 70 percent off its original price. It’s made from chiffon with a blue floral print, and it has a flattering fabric belt, along with a ruffled, asymmetrical hemline. Wear the dress casually with sneakers and a tote bag, dress it up for work with loafers and a blazer, or edge it up for a night out with heeled sandals and a clutch.

Another versatile, spring-ready piece, this silky blouse has a few fashion forward details that take it to the next level. In addition to functional buttons down the front, the top features shirred cuffs and patches on the shoulders and a split neckline with a ruffled border. This effortlessly chic blouse will look great with everything from casual jeans, to tailored trousers, to a flowy midi skirt. Choose from sizes XS through XL, each on sale for $54.

It doesn’t get more Parisian than a striped top, and the brand made this style its own with the Karl Lagerfeld Paris logo on the back, as well as decals of the late designer and his cat, Choupette, on the front. Plus, the top also has gold buttons on one of the shoulders, creating a high-end design. Style the knit shirt with jeans, white sneakers, and a canvas tote bag for a sophisticated, on-the-go look.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an homage to Karl Lagerfeld without a tweed moment, and this new collection includes a cropped tweed jacket with a matching mini skirt. Both pieces are made from black fabric with white trim, and they each feature dark buttons down the front. Wear the jacket and skirt together for a more formal look, or style them separately with casual basics in your wardrobe.

Check out more of my favorite pieces from the most recent Karl Lagerfeld Paris collection on Amazon, below.

