The "Very Comfortable" Sneakers Nurses Rely on for 12-Hour Shifts Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon

Reviewers are "shocked" at the comfort and support.

Published on February 22, 2023

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'Very Comfortable' During 12-Hour Shifts â and They're Nearly $60 Off
I love shoes, but I’ll be the first to admit that my current footwear collection lacks in the comfort department. Even when it comes to athletic pairs, it can be tough to find options that offer equal levels of support and style. And let’s just say I’ve sacrificed comfort for style to complete a look one too many times. That is, until I found the Kapsen Blade sneakers at Amazon. If you walk, run, or just spend a lot of time on your feet, you won’t regret adding these shoes to your cart — and right now, they’re marked down by almost 60 percent to just $39. 

These lightweight sneakers are made of a breathable knit material to keep the feet dry and comfortable, and feature a durable-yet-flexible rubber sole that absorbs shock and provides support. The shoes are sold in women’s sizes from 5 to 11, and available in 11 different styles, including versatile neutrals and fun, neon shades to coordinate with any outfit. And, if you want them to arrive in time for your next run, you can take advantage of Amazon’s fast and free shipping as a Prime member (or if you sign up for a free 30-day trial). 

After reading rave reviews from shoppers, it’s no wonder these sneakers have a near-perfect rating on Amazon. A nurse who spends all day standing said they were “shocked” by how “comfortable and supportive” the Kapsen running shoes are, and they’re already “ordering another pair.” Another nurse said they work 12-hour shifts that are typically hard on their feet, but these shoes are “very comfortable” for long days of work. Not only are the sneakers nurse-approved, but a restaurant server, who previously only wore Nike, also confirmed the shoes’ support, saying their feet “did not hurt at all” after wearing them for a full seven-hour shift. 

Another shopper said the Kapsen sneakers, priced at just $39, are the “cheapest shoe [they] have ever purchased with this kind of comfort and durability,” going on to say the sneakers’ support is “unbeatable.” 

A reviewer with fibromyalgia, lupus, and two types of arthritis said that long days of standing always result in pain, but after wearing these shoes, without even breaking them in, their “feet didn’t hurt all night.” They went on to say that when they took the sneakers off, they “still felt wonderful.” And one shopper, who suffered from severe back aches said after regularly wearing the Kaspen shoes, most of their pain went away thanks to the sneakers’ support. 

If you’re looking for a shoe comfortable enough to wear all day long, do your feet a favor and shop the Kapsen Blade Sneakers at Amazon. Check out more colors below, and don’t wait to grab your favorites — this unbeatable deal won’t last long. 

