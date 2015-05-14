7 Unbelievably Over-the-Top Ways Kanye West Has Shown His Love to Kim Kardashian

It's been less than a year since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian infamously and extravagantly tied the knot in a multi-day, border-transcending European celebration, but that isn't stopping the duo from commemorating their wedding in a big way. In his typical over-the-top fashion, West has reportedly rented out the Eiffel Tower—yes, the whole Eiffel Tower—to renew their wedding vows. And while renting out one of the most memorable landmarks in the entire world may just be the most extravagant way the rapper has shown his love to his wife, it's certainly not the first time he's gone above and beyond to do so. Keep reading for the 7 most gradiose ways West has showed his undying adoration to Kardashian:

1. His proposal

YES!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 22, 2013 at 8:41am PDT

Renting things out is not new for West. When he popped the question, the rapper rented out AT&T park in San Francisco and proposed to her in front of her entire family with a 90-piece orchestra playing in the background.

2. His "Bound 2" music video

A month later, West released the music video for "Bound 2," with Kardashian front and center though much of the video.

3. A custom Hermès purse

#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne #ChristmasPresentFromYeezy A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 26, 2013 at 5:44pm PST

For Christmas 2013, West commissioned one of his favorite artists, George Condo, to customize an Hèrmes Birkin bag for Kim.

4. A thousand roses

A thousand roses 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2014 at 9:17pm PST

Two months later on Valentine's Day, the rapper showered his fiancé with 1,000 red roses.

5. A wall of roses

There's a wall of roses in my backyard what else am I supposed to do ?!?#ImpromptuPhotoshoot A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 13, 2014 at 3:35pm PDT

For Mother's Day of the same year, West surprised his bride-to-be with a wall of white roses in their backyard.



6. Another custom Hermès purse

KRLA/Broadimage

On her 34th birthday, Kardashian was gifted another painted Hermès bag. However, instead of being customized by a famous artist, this one was the work of the pair's daughter, North West.



7. Even more roses

I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a couple thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mothers Day! I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby & North soooo much!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 10, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT

Just last week, West surprised Kardashian with "a couple thousand" white roses in her hotel suite in Brazil for Mother's Day. The same night, Mrs. West headed to a local restaurant, where her husband had arranged for a string quartet to play Sam Smith for her. Aw!

So I get to a restaurant in São Paulo & my husband had a string quartet waiting playing Sam Smith!!!!! Every single waiter who brought food said "This is from Mr. West for the best mother in the world"! Seriously I have the best husband ever!!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 10, 2015 at 4:58pm PDT

