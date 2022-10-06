Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian That He'd Rather Go "to Jail" Than Wear Her Prada Leather Jumpsuit

Kanye West may not be Kim Kardashian's stylist anymore, but that isn't stopping him from still commenting on her outfits. During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim traveled to Milan ahead of the the Prada fall/winter 2022 fashion show in February, where she stepped out in a number of menswear looks from the brand — including a memorable orange leather boiler suit that she wore with a black designer bra underneath.



Unsurprisingly, Kanye wasn't a fan of the jumpsuit and gave Kim his brutally honest opinion of the look (and others) in a text. "No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that," Kim said while reading his message aloud to her publicist Tracy Romulus. "I'll be home for North's game."



Getty

Kim, however, brushed off Kanye's comments, explaining in a confessional that he just "can't help himself."

"We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always going to be family," she said of Kanye. "I'll text him back and be like, 'You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time so when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.'"



To be fair, though, Kim's sister Kendall Jenner also didn't like the reality star's outfit. Earlier in the episode, she candidly told Kim that it "kinda looked like you had a diaper on."