Happy Birthday Kanye West! See His and Kim's Most Stylish Moments

Happy Birthday Kanye West! The accomplished rapper, fashion designer and husband of Kim Kardashian is turning 38 today.

It's been quite a year for West. He and Kardashian just announced they are expecting their second child. They are already parents to adorable North West, who is about to celebrate her second birthday.

The Atlanta native was also just awarded an honororary doctorate by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for his contributions to music, fashion, and pop culture, making him a Ph.D (so officially Dr. West). In his famously brash style, he told the crowd at the ceremony: "This honor is gonna make your lives easier. Two reasons: You don't have to defend me as much and I'm going to make all of our lives easier."

This year he also co-launched the music streaming service Tidal with Jay-Z. Other artists involved in Tidal include Usher, Madonna, Arcade Fire, Daft Punk and Calvin Harris. Not that West took time off it seems. West also debuted his first fashion collaboration with Adidas, which is available at Barneys, and was involved in every facet of the collection," said senior director of Adidas Liad Krispin in a statement.

Hope the next 38 are just as good—no doubt, they'll be busy!

