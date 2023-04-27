We've Never Seen Kamala Harris in Sleeves Like This Before

Petition to have more statement sleeves on Capitol Hill.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 @ 03:00PM
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris
Photo:

Getty Images

Yes, that was Angelina Jolie at the White House's state dinner with South Korean President Yoon, but Jolie wasn't the only person having a major fashion moment at the event. Vice President Kamala Harris wore a statement-sleeved blouse from South Korean designer Miss Sohee to the event, offering up a silhouette that we've never, ever seen from a vice president before. She finished the look with Nikos Koulis jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch, but the spotlight was squarely on the bold blue blouse, which had huge balloon sleeves, a portrait collar, and cinched, embellished waistline.

Harris let the blouse shine, understandably, by pairing it with sleek black trousers and pointy-toed pumps. She shared the look on the official vice presidential Instagram account, which also had a cameo from President Joe Biden in the image of her welcoming President Yoon.

"Doug and I were thrilled to celebrate President Yoon's historic State Visit to the United States and to commemorate our longstanding Alliance with South Korea," the vice president captioned the images.

Wearing a designer with special meaning is something that Harris (and other women in the White House) have done to champion labels at specific times. Memorably, former first lady Michelle Obama wore French designers during state dinners with visiting dignitaries from that country, the current first lady Jill Biden has continued the tradition, and it seems Harris is lending her support to the cause, as well.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

Getty Images

Though she's more often seen in a power suit (which can also come with statement sleeves), Harris's formal wear picks have offered her the opportunity to loosen up and look great while doing it. 

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Coolest Labyrinth-Print Coordinating Set
NEWS: Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Traded in Her Signature LBD for a Black Halter Top and Matching Slouchy Trousers
Rihanna
Rihanna Channeled Sporty Spice in a Bra Top, Track Pants, and a Baseball Cap
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Their First Date Night Since Becoming Parents
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Got a Fresh Set of Bangs
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Giving Carrie Bradshaw In a Floral Maxidress and Neon Manolo Blahnik Heels
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved That the Naked Trend Can Be Worn in Everyday Life
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set
Zendaya
Zendaya's Completely Backless Suiting Is Anything But Business Casual
Prince William
Prince William Reportedly Received a "Very Large Sum" of Money in Prince Harry's Phone Hacking Case
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Channeled the 'Princess Diaries' With Her Tie and Button Down Combo
Jessica Chastain 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis
Jessica Chastain's Plunging Beaded Gown Was a Work of Art