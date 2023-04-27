We've Never Seen Kamala Harris in Sleeves Like This Before

Yes, that was Angelina Jolie at the White House's state dinner with South Korean President Yoon, but Jolie wasn't the only person having a major fashion moment at the event. Vice President Kamala Harris wore a statement-sleeved blouse from South Korean designer Miss Sohee to the event, offering up a silhouette that we've never, ever seen from a vice president before. She finished the look with Nikos Koulis jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch, but the spotlight was squarely on the bold blue blouse, which had huge balloon sleeves, a portrait collar, and cinched, embellished waistline.

Harris let the blouse shine, understandably, by pairing it with sleek black trousers and pointy-toed pumps. She shared the look on the official vice presidential Instagram account, which also had a cameo from President Joe Biden in the image of her welcoming President Yoon.

"Doug and I were thrilled to celebrate President Yoon's historic State Visit to the United States and to commemorate our longstanding Alliance with South Korea," the vice president captioned the images.

Wearing a designer with special meaning is something that Harris (and other women in the White House) have done to champion labels at specific times. Memorably, former first lady Michelle Obama wore French designers during state dinners with visiting dignitaries from that country, the current first lady Jill Biden has continued the tradition, and it seems Harris is lending her support to the cause, as well.

Getty Images

Though she's more often seen in a power suit (which can also come with statement sleeves), Harris's formal wear picks have offered her the opportunity to loosen up and look great while doing it.

