Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Their First Date Night Since Becoming Parents

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey may have a newborn at home, but the new parents looked as fresh as ever for their first date night since welcoming their daughter Matilda back in March. On Wednesday, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Tom's new HBO Max limited series Love & Death (out now), and, per usual, they wowed on the red carpet.

For the occasion, Cuoco wore a cobalt blue sleeveless, floor-sweeping satin gown, which she accessorized with sparkly Tiffany blue kitten heels and a sweet homage to her daughter: a custom gold "Matilda" chain necklace. The new mom styled her brunette hair in loose waves with face-framing curtain bangs to complete her look. Meanwhile, Pelphrey looked dapper in a tailored double-breasted beige suit, button-down shirt, and brown leather shoes that complemented Cuoco’s ensemble perfectly.

While enjoying each other’s presence on the red carpet, Pelphrey opened up to Entertainment Tonight about fatherhood as he gushed over his 3-week-old baby girl. "Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born. It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home."

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

The actor was sure to share the family portrait in question later on in the night, which showed the family of three posing in front of the L.A. hills. While the doting parents were dressed to the nines, Matilda looked much more comfortable cozied up in an earth-tone onesie. Pelphrey captioned the post, "Mommy and Daddy first night out. 🤍"

The couple first announced Matilda's arrival on Instagram on April 1 with a series of family snaps from the delivery room. "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" The Big Bang Theory alum wrote. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Cuoco added, “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗.”

