Celebrity Kaia Gerber Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra And the most gigantic chandelier earrings, maybe ever. By Julia Meehan Published on July 6, 2023 @ 09:49AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage Leave it to American It girl Kaia Gerber to serve major "French Girl" energy in Paris. On Wednesday, the supermodel opened Valentino's haute couture fall-winter 2023-2024 show in a Francophile-approved ensemble that also worked just as well off the runway. Opening the show in the most quintessential model off-duty look, Kaia suited up in a très chic white button-up that was left open and worn without a bra. She tucked the breezy summer blouse into oversized dark denim jeans that sat low on her hips and pooled at her feet. A handful of party-ready accessories — including glittery slip-on mules adorned with bows and gigantic chandelier earrings that looked like actual chandeliers — tied her entire outfit together. Marc Piasecki/WireImage Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby For her glam, Kaia sported a super dewy complexion with a dark mauve lip and wore her newly caramel blonde hair down in tousled waves with a middle part. Ushering in polished vibes, she opted for a pearl-pink manicure. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images After opening for Valentino, the supermodel slipped into something more her speed for the evening — a flirty LBD. But not just any LBD, a deconstructed version of the beloved staple. She sported a black halter minidress with a white collar giving a shirt and tie effect. She teamed the quirky dress with a pair of square-toed chunky boots that perfectly demonstrated how to wear fall boots in a heatwave and a dark green bag slung over her shoulder.