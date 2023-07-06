Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra

Julia Meehan
Published on July 6, 2023
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Leave it to American It girl Kaia Gerber to serve major "French Girl" energy in Paris. On Wednesday, the supermodel opened Valentino’s haute couture fall-winter 2023-2024 show in a Francophile-approved ensemble that also worked just as well off the runway.

Opening the show in the most quintessential model off-duty look, Kaia suited up in a très chic white button-up that was left open and worn without a bra. She tucked the breezy summer blouse into oversized dark denim jeans that sat low on her hips and pooled at her feet. A handful of party-ready accessories — including glittery slip-on mules adorned with bows and gigantic chandelier earrings that looked like actual chandeliers — tied her entire outfit together.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

For her glam, Kaia sported a super dewy complexion with a dark mauve lip and wore her newly caramel blonde hair down in tousled waves with a middle part. Ushering in polished vibes, she opted for a pearl-pink manicure.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

After opening for Valentino, the supermodel slipped into something more her speed for the evening — a flirty LBD. But not just any LBD, a deconstructed version of the beloved staple. She sported a black halter minidress with a white collar giving a shirt and tie effect. She teamed the quirky dress with a pair of square-toed chunky boots that perfectly demonstrated how to wear fall boots in a heatwave and a dark green bag slung over her shoulder.

