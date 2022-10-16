Kaia Gerber Just Wore a Fall-Approved Version of the Naked 'Fit

If you thought you had to stow away all sheer clothing at the first sign of fall, think again.



Just look at Kaia Gerber, who proved the exact opposite while managing to find a way to make the see-through trend work year-round at the annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday.



Dressed in head-to-toe Alaïa, the 21-year-old supermodel paired a plum, waist-cinching draped skirt with a coordinating sheer turtleneck bodysuit in a slightly darker shade. Both pieces are from Pieter Mulier's winter-spring 2023 collection, which first debuted back in July, and Kaia styled them without any jewelry. She wore her brunette waves swept to one side, while a nude glossy lip and a subtle layer of lilac eyeshadow on each of her lids provided the finishing touches to her minimalist look.

As photos of Kaia's outfit began to make the rounds on the internet, fans couldn't help but comment on her striking resemblance to the '90s supermodel she calls mom, Cindy Crawford. "She so CINDY," wrote one user on Alaïa's Instagram page. Another added, "Looking just like her mom." A third, meanwhile, noted that the older Kaia gets, the more she resembles Cindy.



The uncanny similarities between Kaia and Cindy could also be due to their shared less-is-more approach to beauty. Recently, Kaia opened up to InStyle about how her mom influences her glam, revealing that the best advice she ever gave her was "never touch my eyebrows and to lean into more natural looks."