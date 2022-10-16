Kaia Gerber Just Wore a Fall-Approved Version of the Naked 'Fit

Photographic proof that sheer can work for sweater weather.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on October 16, 2022 @ 01:10PM
Kaia Gerber
Photo:

Getty

If you thought you had to stow away all sheer clothing at the first sign of fall, think again.

Just look at Kaia Gerber, who proved the exact opposite while managing to find a way to make the see-through trend work year-round at the annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday. 

Dressed in head-to-toe Alaïa, the 21-year-old supermodel paired a plum, waist-cinching draped skirt with a coordinating sheer turtleneck bodysuit in a slightly darker shade. Both pieces are from Pieter Mulier's winter-spring 2023 collection, which first debuted back in July, and Kaia styled them without any jewelry. She wore her brunette waves swept to one side, while a nude glossy lip and a subtle layer of lilac eyeshadow on each of her lids provided the finishing touches to her minimalist look.

As photos of Kaia's outfit began to make the rounds on the internet, fans couldn't help but comment on her striking resemblance to the '90s supermodel she calls mom, Cindy Crawford. "She so CINDY," wrote one user on Alaïa's Instagram page. Another added, "Looking just like her mom." A third, meanwhile, noted that the older Kaia gets, the more she resembles Cindy. 

The uncanny similarities between Kaia and Cindy could also be due to their shared less-is-more approach to beauty. Recently, Kaia opened up to InStyle about how her mom influences her glam, revealing that the best advice she ever gave her was "never touch my eyebrows and to lean into more natural looks."  

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kaia Gerber Interview
Kaia Gerber Shares the Best Beauty Advice She's Ever Gotten From Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford 
Kaia Gerber Wore Her Mom Cindy Crawford's Ralph Lauren Cropped Sweater, 27 Years Later
Kaia Gerber Jacob Elordi Relationship Timeline
A Complete Timeline of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Relationship
Best Eyeshadow Palettes
The 12 Best Eyeshadow Palettes for Glitz, Glam, and Everyday Beats
Best MAC Products of All Time
The 10 Best MAC Products of All Time
Bella Hadid - Lead
Bella Hadid and Just About Every Hollywood Star Owns These $55 Sneakers
best powder blush
The 13 Best Powder Blushes For a Healthy Flush, According to Makeup Artists
Kim Kardashian Leopard Pants New York City 'Good Morning American'
Kim Kardashian Wore the Shania Twain-Approved Version of Her Go-To Pantaboots
Diego Boneta
Diego Boneta Says Chivalry Isn't Dead
Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford - Lead 2016
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are Twinning Like We've Never Seen Before
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber - Lead
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Look Nearly Identical on Mother-Daughter Day Out
Olivia Palermo Outfits
Olivia Palermo's Best Looks Ever
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts
15 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Actually Want to Wear
Best Jean Shorts
The 9 Best Jean Shorts for Every Body Type and Style
Ana de Armas in Front of Greenery in Blue Suit 79th Venice Film Festival
Ana de Armas Just Wore the Warm-Weather Version of Business Professional
Ariana Grande Transformation Lead
See More Than 30 Times Ariana Grande Changed Up Her Beauty Look