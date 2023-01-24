Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby

“I won’t deny the privilege that I have."

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 11:16AM
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber on the cover of ELLE February 2023 issue.

Kaia Gerber secured her first modeling gig at the mere age of 10 years old (for Versace, of course), and four years later, she starred in a Miu Miu eyewear campaign. Some (especially those engaging in the current nepotism conversation) could say that her path was paved by her two famous model parents: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, of whom she is also a spitting image. And now the young actress and model is addressing the nepo-baby topic in a new interview.

On the cover of Elle's February 2023 issue, Kaia posed on the beach in several unconventional coastal looks, including a head-to-toe Celine ensemble (she is the face of the fashion house, after all) consisting of an unbuttoned blue-and-white striped oxford shirt layered under a black leather vest adorned with gold buttons and a pair of matching bulky Chelsea boots. She styled it with tousled waves and a long, dainty gold necklace. 

In the interview, the supermodel got real about the privilege she's had in her life and career, though she negated the notion that her family is the sole reason for her success. “I won’t deny the privilege that I have," she told the publication. "Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.

She added, “My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom, whom I now get to work with.”

In 2021, Kaia turned to acting when she joined the season 10 cast of American Horror Story. She has since shot the Emma Seligman-directed film Bottoms, alongside Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, which is slated to premiere sometime in 2023. She's also starring in an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Mrs. American Pie, with Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett. Gerber says her mom and dad have played no part in her thespian career.

“With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art,” she said. “Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind.” 

At the end of the day, Gerber knows nepotism exists but like many hot topics on the internet, it's been blown way out of proportion. "Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it," she said.

Related Articles
Illustrated collage of Keke Palmer, Amy Poehler, and Zendaya
12 Celebrities Who Are Pragmatic, Heartfelt Virgos
Serena Williams Tribute/US Open
Serena Williams's Enduring Influence, According to the Black Women She Inspired
Sandra Bullock, Jesse James
Sandra Bullock Made Jesse James's Wedding Band Herself
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Knew Her Main Character Moment Was Coming
50 Best Dressed
We're Calling It: These Are the 50 Best Dressed Women of 2019
Diego Boneta
Diego Boneta Says Chivalry Isn't Dead
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig on 'Wonder Woman' , Stepping Out of Her Comfort Zone, and Her Journey to Motherhood
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
Hunter Schafe
Hunter Schafer Says This Was the Hardest 'Euphoria' Scene for Her to Shoot
Jack Nicholson & Anjelica Huston at Oscars
Jack Nicholson's Post-Breakup Gift Left Anjelica Huston Both "Charmed and Furious"
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Knows She Was Destined for Stardom
Gigi Hadid
The Unabashed Joy of Being Gigi Hadid
What to Buy the Mom in Your Life Based on Where She's Been Crying Lately
What to Buy the Mom in Your Life Based on Where She's Been Crying Lately
Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher
A Complete Timeline of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship
Libra Celebrities
12 Celebrities Who Epitomize Balance-Obsessed Libra Vibes
Thebe Magugu
Designer Thebe Magugu Is One to Watch