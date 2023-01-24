Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby

Kaia Gerber secured her first modeling gig at the mere age of 10 years old (for Versace, of course), and four years later, she starred in a Miu Miu eyewear campaign. Some (especially those engaging in the current nepotism conversation) could say that her path was paved by her two famous model parents: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, of whom she is also a spitting image. And now the young actress and model is addressing the nepo-baby topic in a new interview.

On the cover of Elle's February 2023 issue, Kaia posed on the beach in several unconventional coastal looks, including a head-to-toe Celine ensemble (she is the face of the fashion house, after all) consisting of an unbuttoned blue-and-white striped oxford shirt layered under a black leather vest adorned with gold buttons and a pair of matching bulky Chelsea boots. She styled it with tousled waves and a long, dainty gold necklace.

In the interview, the supermodel got real about the privilege she's had in her life and career, though she negated the notion that her family is the sole reason for her success. “I won’t deny the privilege that I have," she told the publication. "Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.

She added, “My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom, whom I now get to work with.”

In 2021, Kaia turned to acting when she joined the season 10 cast of American Horror Story. She has since shot the Emma Seligman-directed film Bottoms, alongside Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, which is slated to premiere sometime in 2023. She's also starring in an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Mrs. American Pie, with Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett. Gerber says her mom and dad have played no part in her thespian career.

“With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art,” she said. “Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind.”

At the end of the day, Gerber knows nepotism exists but like many hot topics on the internet, it's been blown way out of proportion. "Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it," she said.

