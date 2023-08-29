Gen Z Celebs Are Hopping on the Flattering Shoe Trend Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Wear

Kaia Gerber and Elle Fanning just donned Mary Janes

Published on August 29, 2023 @ 06:00PM

Gen-Z Is Making the Shoe Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Wear a Fall Must-Have
I’ll bravely admit that I’m not a sneaker girl. When Emily Ratajkowski slips on a pair of New Balances, or Katie Holmes wears her iconic Sambas, I think: “How cool and chic.” However, I just feel kind of sloppy when I put them on. But that doesn’t mean I’m opposed to practicality — while sneakers might not be my thing, I do want a shoe that feels good and goes with just about everything, which is where Mary Janes come in.

The preppy shoes have been a staple in the closet of stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, and Kelly Ripa, who have made the case for the shoe’s versatility, pairing them with everything from dresses to cargo pants. Even Gen-Z celebs have given them their stamp of approval, with Elle Fanning and Kaia Gerber both recently wearing the darling shoes. Both girls opted for the flat versions of the trendy shoe and kept things casual, with Gerber even pairing her Mary Janes with sweatpants. So ahead of fall, I’m trading out my sandals for the practical and cute style, and found 10 must-have pairs starting at $34.

Vivaia is a favorite among fashion editors and celebrities — just last week Selena Gomez wore the brand’s chunky heels — so its Margot Mary Janes are the first on my list. These shoes are available in six colors including red, aka this upcoming season’s ‘It’ hue, machine-washable, and, perhaps most importantly, seriously comfortable. According to an InStyle fashion editor, Vivaia’s padded insoles give its shoes a “cloud-like” feel, with a shock-absorbing heel rebound and a yoga mat-like layer. “It is like wearing slippers, only far more fashionable,” wrote one customer. Other shoppers rave about this shoe’s versatility, with one person writing that they’ve worn the Mary Janes with “pants, jeans, skirts, and dresses.” 

Vivaia Square-Toe Mary Jane (Margot Mary Jane)

Vivaia

But if you’re looking for something a little more within budget, Rekayla’s Mary Jane flats are a favorite among Amazon shoppers who say that they “fit perfectly” and feel “comfortable” without “breaking the bank.” “They're soft, inside and out,” wrote one customer who was impressed that they were able to wear them right out of the box with “no rubbing or discomfort whatsoever.” And one person even said they walked around in them for “several hours,” which was made possible by the “super comfortable” insoles that feel like “walking on clouds,” as well as the built-in heel cushion that “makes them fit more snuggly to avoid blisters.”

Amazon Rekayla Mary Jane Flats Shoes Women Dressy Comfortable Round Toe Slip on Ballet Flat

Amazon

J.Crew’s Anya shoes are available in a number of colors and textures, including black leather, trending metallic, soft leopard, and shiny sequins. While a number of the picks feature a more classic, rounded toe, J.Crew’s is squared, which one shopper called “comfortable and stylish.” “These shoes are classy, beautifully crafted, and gorgeous,” wrote another customer who noted that they own three pairs. And another person was shocked at how well they fit. “I'm so used to getting shoes that pinch somewhere on my feet, but these shoes are perfect,” they said.

J.Crew Anya Mary Jane flats in leather

J.Crew

Mary Janes are the versatile shoes celebrities have made a cross-generational staple. Shop more fall-ready styles, below.

Rothy’s the Square Mary Jane

Rothys The Square Mary Jane

Rothys

Open Edit Regina Mary Jane

Nordstrom Open Edit Regina Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat (Women)

Nordstrom

Reformation Adalynn Chunky Mary Jane

Reformation Adalynn Chunky Maryjane

Reformation

Dolce Vita Arora Mary Jane

Zappos Dolce Vita Arora

Zappos

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane

Zappos Sam Edelman Michaela

Zappos

