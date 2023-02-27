Kaia Gerber Wore the Formal Version of Crochet in a Sheer LBD

Crochet, but make it red carpet.

Published on February 27, 2023 @ 02:34PM
Kaia Gerber in Celine
Photo:

Courtesy of Celine

The internet's favorite fashion girls have been repping the early aughts-beloved crochet trend for quite some time now (from Dua Lipa's bucket hat to Bella Hadid's crochet undergarments). You've even probably noticed it popping up in different television and film costuming departments (hello, The White Lotus's Portia). Supermodel Kaia Gerber just proved that the look can be transformed into eveningwear for even the most formal events.

Over the weekend, Gerber attended W Magazine’s 2023 Annual Best Performances party (alongside her man Austin Butler, who was being recognized for his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n' Roll in Elvis) in a totally sheer black embroidered crochet dress from Celine by Hedi Slimane. The sideboob-baring, V-neck column gown featured thin spaghetti straps and a leg-slit, and she layered the piece over a beige-colored thong. The model accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a sparkly ring and bracelet to match, and her caramel hair was styled in a deep part and gentle waves. Her minimalistic glam included a smoky winged liner, bronzed dewy skin, and a mauve lip.

Kaia Gerber in Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Her boyfriend coordinated her look in a tuxedo jacket layered over a silk shirt, sans a tie, and matching trousers. He accessorized with the daintiest silver chain around his neck. On Sunday, Butler attended the 2023 SAG Awards (without Gerber by his side), where he was nominated for his role in the critically acclaimed film.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at W Magazine’s 2023 Annual Best Performances Party

Getty Images

In a recent interview for Elle, the actress and offspring of '90s supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, got candid about the nepo-baby conversation that's been plaguing much of Hollywood over the last year. “I won’t deny the privilege that I have," she told the publication. "Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

But she added that she hasn't had anything handed to her just because of who her parents are, saying, “My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom, whom I now get to work with.”

