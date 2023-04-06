Kaia Gerber Wants Her Mom Cindy Crawford to Remake Her Iconic '90s Workout Video

It's not quite Sweatin' to the Oldies, but in the pantheon of VHS workout videos, Cindy Crawford's Shape Your Body tape is right up there with the best of them. In a new interview with People, Crawford explains that her daughter, 21-year-old Kaia Gerber, is very aware of her mother's place in the upper echelons of '90s workout vids — but Cindy assures everyone that Kaia hasn't actually done a full session just yet.

"It does pop up on Pinterest and stuff. She's aware. Maybe [she saw it] on YouTube or something because she was like, 'Maybe you should redo this,'" Crawford said before saying that she doesn't "think she's actually done it."

Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body was initially released in 1992. The video includes Crawford working out in a one-piece bathing suit while songs like Seal's "Crazy" play alongside the moves.

"It doesn't matter which leg you start with, just do 10 on each leg," Crawford says as she instructs viewers how to do lunges.

Crawford notes that the video and her dedication to health and fitness has probably rubbed off on Gerber.

"You know, I do think that because I have worked out for so long, like she just saw that as — that's part of what you do to take care of yourself," she said before adding that even back in the '90s, her main focus was "to be healthy and to feel strong."

Getty Images

As for her husband, Rande Gerber, Crawford is almost certain he's never laid eyes on the footage.



"I don't even know if he's seen it," Crawford shared. She also offered up a tidbit on the cool dad, saying that he's not actually cool — but she lets him believe it. "I always joke with Rande, I'm like, 'Babe, it doesn't matter who you are to other people — your kids, at a certain point, they have to think you're not cool and that's normal.'"