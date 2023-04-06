Kaia Gerber Wants Her Mom Cindy Crawford to Remake Her Iconic '90s Workout Video

But Crawford insists Kaia hasn't actually done the exercises.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 @ 03:02PM
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Photo:

Getty Images

It's not quite Sweatin' to the Oldies, but in the pantheon of VHS workout videos, Cindy Crawford's Shape Your Body tape is right up there with the best of them. In a new interview with People, Crawford explains that her daughter, 21-year-old Kaia Gerber, is very aware of her mother's place in the upper echelons of '90s workout vids — but Cindy assures everyone that Kaia hasn't actually done a full session just yet.

"It does pop up on Pinterest and stuff. She's aware. Maybe [she saw it] on YouTube or something because she was like, 'Maybe you should redo this,'" Crawford said before saying that she doesn't "think she's actually done it."

Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body was initially released in 1992. The video includes Crawford working out in a one-piece bathing suit while songs like Seal's "Crazy" play alongside the moves.

"It doesn't matter which leg you start with, just do 10 on each leg," Crawford says as she instructs viewers how to do lunges.

Crawford notes that the video and her dedication to health and fitness has probably rubbed off on Gerber.

"You know, I do think that because I have worked out for so long, like she just saw that as — that's part of what you do to take care of yourself," she said before adding that even back in the '90s, her main focus was "to be healthy and to feel strong."

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Getty Images

As for her husband, Rande Gerber, Crawford is almost certain he's never laid eyes on the footage.

"I don't even know if he's seen it," Crawford shared. She also offered up a tidbit on the cool dad, saying that he's not actually cool — but she lets him believe it. "I always joke with Rande, I'm like, 'Babe, it doesn't matter who you are to other people — your kids, at a certain point, they have to think you're not cool and that's normal.'"

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Has Finally Addressed the Harry Styles Kiss
Emily Ratajkowski Has Seemingly Addressed the Harry Styles Kiss
Sophia Bush Women in Film (WIF) Oscar party
Sophia Bush Says a Fan Once Called Her a "Piece of Meat"
Lizzo
Lizzo Celebrated Her 'Mandalorian' Cameo With the Sweetest Behind-the-Scenes Photos
KhloÃ© Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Away a Major Clue About Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name
Emma Roberts Shoe Event
Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Blingiest Corset With the Perfect Pair of Pants
Christina Aguilera Call Her daddy podcast
Of Course Christina Aguilera Has the Sex Advice We All Want to Hear
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Paired an Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini With a Trucker Hat
Cariuma Sneakers Review
My Mom, Sister, and I Walked 20,000+ Steps in 3 Different Sneakers From This Comfy Shoe Brand
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Concerned That Prince Harry and Meghan Could "Overshadow" King Charles at His Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day Parade
Kate Middleton Is Allegedly Annoyed With Prince William for Not Sticking Up for Her After 'Spare'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Air Premiere
Ben Affleck Called Jennifer Lopez's Music "Brilliant"
Dua Lipa Makes Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's Highly-Anticipated 'Barbie'
Dua Lipa Is Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Shania Twain wears vintage Chanel at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Shania Twain Glittered in Custom Diamonds and Vintage Chanel at the CMT Awards