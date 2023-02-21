Kaia Gerber Posted the Sweetest Video to Celebrate Cindy Crawford's Birthday

The supermodel turned 57 over the weekend.

Published on February 21, 2023
Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford Omega
Photo:

Getty Images

It's never too late for a birthday tribute, especially when it's Kaia Gerber wishing her mother, Cindy Crawford, a belated b-day. On Monday, which was officially one day after Crawford's actual birthday on Feb. 20, Gerber shared a video montage that highlighted some special moments with her mother, going all the way back to Crawford's pregnancy and chronicling sweet and special moments (though the clip stops short of highlighting the duo's current mommy-and-me moments at major events around the world). 

The video includes Crawford rubbing her stomach and Gerber learning to walk while wearing a T-shirt that says "daddy's girl." Gerber also tagged her father, Rande Gerber, and thanked him for his help putting the montage together. 

"Happy birthday to my hero, the woman who brought me into this world and who's arms i've been falling into ever since ♥️," Gerber wrote alongside the video. "i love you mama @cindycrawford. (and thank you @randegerber for making this sweet sweet video that captures her heart so perfectly)."

Crawford shared a family photo over the weekend that showed her followers a glimpse at the birthday festivities. She showed the whole family — Rande, Kaia, and Presley Gerber — alongside a birthday cake with tall candles.

"When all you want for your birthday is this… ❤️," she captioned the photo.

Of course, Kaia has followed in her mom's well-heeled footsteps into the fashion world. The same day she shared the family video, she shared her latest magazine cover, which saw her on the cover of i-D's Spring 2023 issue with cans of Coca-Cola in her hair. 

