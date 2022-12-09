Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party

She and her mom showed out for the French brand's fashion show in Los Angeles.

Published on December 9, 2022 @ 02:04PM
Kaia Gerber Celine fashion show Los Angeles Wiltern
French fashion seems to be the blueprint for cool girls everywhere (Emily or not), but storied label Celine took its latest fashion show away from Europe and dropped its new collection in Los Angeles. Not only did the stars come out for the show and runway, but Kaia Gerber did double duty when she wore a shimmering, holiday party-ready minidress to the show's after-party. Earlier, when she took her turn on the runway, she wore a draped beige dress with side cutouts and an intricate bodice, but there was no question that her reflective, micro-mini stole the show (and the spotlight).

Kaia kept her accessories sleek and simple for the look, adding knee-high boots and simple black sunglasses, as well as a tiny shoulder bag. When the dress makes a statement like this, Gerber let it shine by keeping everything simple.

Kaia Gerber Celine Fashion Show Los Angeles Wiltern

Creative director Hedi Slimane also nabbed Kaia's mom, Cindy Crawford, to sit in the audience. And while the mother-daughter duo is no stranger to matching, the seasoned supermodel opted for something a bit less silver, but no less shimmery.

Cindy Crawford Celine Fashion Show Los Angeles Wiltern

The show took place at L.A.'s Wiltern Theater, keeping in line with Slimane's M.O. of celebrating the culture and fashion of rock 'n' roll. Past shows have celebrated French classics, but after showing in the City of Light for a few seasons, a field trip to a legendary music venue (and a collection full of skinny silhouettes and black leather) reminded even the most seasoned fashion vets that Slimane's first love will always be music. 

