Kaia Gerber’s Midriff-Baring Brown Vest Perfectly Complemented Austin Butler’s Bad Boy Leather Look

Model-off-duty fashion (date night version).

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 01:24PM
NEWS: Kaia Gerberâs Midriff-Baring Brown Leather Vest Perfectly Complemented Austin Butlerâs Bad Boy Leather Look
Photo:

Backgrid

Between George and Amal Clooney stepping out together ahead of the Venice Film Festival in Italy and Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney making us believe in love while out and about in New York City, it’s been a busy few weeks for Hollywood’s favorite couples. The latest A-list pairing to be spotted out on a darling day date? None other than Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler who (unlike Hailey and Justin Bieber) actually looked like they were going to the same event.

On Monday, the duo was seen heading to Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills wearing complementing — but not matching! — evening ensembles. For the occasion, Kaia sported a plunging brown leather zip-up vest, which she wore unzipped and paired with low-rise black trousers to show off her midsection. Nothing but a pair of simple silver stud earrings and low black heels accessorized the model’s effortlessly cool OOTN, and she rounded out the look by wearing her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

NEWS: Kaia Gerberâs Midriff-Baring Brown Leather Vest Perfectly Complemented Austin Butlerâs Bad Boy Leather Look

Backgrid

For his part, Austin continued the rugged, Coyote Ugly-coded vibe by pairing a black leather jacket with a black-and-white graphic T-shirt and plain black jeans. His blonde hair (which has long since returned to its natural hue since gracing the big screen in Elvis) was worn slightly tousled, and he finished the ‘fit by sporting a face full of scruff.

While Kaia may have been all about the edgy look when grabbing dinner with Butler (whom she was first romantically linked to in 2021), the outing came just days after she slipped into a very different summer-loved trend while running around Los Angeles.

Kaia Gerber is seen on August 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kaia Gerber is seen on August 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

getty

Last week, the model was spotted trying balletcore dressing on for size by wearing a pair of emerald green ballet flats. She styled the trendy footwear with cropped, wide-leg blue jeans and yet another midriff-baring brown top, and she accessorized with a white tote bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and simple gold hoop earrings.

Related Articles
Justin Bieber in Sweats and Hailey Bieber in Red Minidress Rhode Strawberry Promotion New York August 2023
Where Are Hailey and Justin Bieber Going in These Outfits?
amal and george clooney venice
Amal Clooney Paired a Chic Graphic Minidress With the Most Gigantic Sunglasses While Out With George
Jennifer Lopez The Flash
Jennifer Lopez Proves Day-Old Makeup Can Still Look Hot In Her Latest Selfie
Hailey Bieber Red Minidress New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Scarlet Micro-Minidress Proves It's the Summer of the Strawberry
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Zendaya and Tom Holland Wore Matching Jerseys at a Charity Basketball Game
NEWS: Dakota Johnson Blonde Hair
Dakota Johnson Looks Almost Unrecognizable as a Blonde in 'Daddio'
Hailey Bieber All Red Outfit New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Red-Hot Monochromatic Look Featured an Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Matching Stilettos
Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage
Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Had a Secret Nod to Her First Date With Prince Harry, the Designer Just Shared
Irina Shayk Topless Rocky Summer
Don’t Look Now, But a Topless Irina Shayk Is Hiking in Nike Trainers
Gigi Hadid Fashion Awards 2023
Shoutout to Gigi Hadid for Giving Her Stamp of Approval on Leather Loafers for a Girls’ Night Out
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Tiniest Pair of Butt-Baring Booty Shorts
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Kids Colored All Over Her Expensive Jeans
Kylie Jenner
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
sandra bullock
Sandra Bullock Is Thankful for the “Outpouring of Support” She’s Received After the Loss of Bryan Randall