Kaia Gerber’s Midriff-Baring Brown Vest Perfectly Complemented Austin Butler’s Bad Boy Leather Look

Between George and Amal Clooney stepping out together ahead of the Venice Film Festival in Italy and Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney making us believe in love while out and about in New York City, it’s been a busy few weeks for Hollywood’s favorite couples. The latest A-list pairing to be spotted out on a darling day date? None other than Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler who (unlike Hailey and Justin Bieber) actually looked like they were going to the same event.

On Monday, the duo was seen heading to Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills wearing complementing — but not matching! — evening ensembles. For the occasion, Kaia sported a plunging brown leather zip-up vest, which she wore unzipped and paired with low-rise black trousers to show off her midsection. Nothing but a pair of simple silver stud earrings and low black heels accessorized the model’s effortlessly cool OOTN, and she rounded out the look by wearing her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

Backgrid

For his part, Austin continued the rugged, Coyote Ugly-coded vibe by pairing a black leather jacket with a black-and-white graphic T-shirt and plain black jeans. His blonde hair (which has long since returned to its natural hue since gracing the big screen in Elvis) was worn slightly tousled, and he finished the ‘fit by sporting a face full of scruff.

While Kaia may have been all about the edgy look when grabbing dinner with Butler (whom she was first romantically linked to in 2021), the outing came just days after she slipped into a very different summer-loved trend while running around Los Angeles.

getty

Last week, the model was spotted trying balletcore dressing on for size by wearing a pair of emerald green ballet flats. She styled the trendy footwear with cropped, wide-leg blue jeans and yet another midriff-baring brown top, and she accessorized with a white tote bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and simple gold hoop earrings.

