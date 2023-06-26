Kaia Gerber Traded Her Usual Brunette Hair for a Caramel Blonde

Someone petition to make caramel blonde a real Pantone color, because Kaia Gerber's latest hair transformation is the summertime hair inspiration that every stylist is going to see pretty soon. In a new post shared to her Story, the model and actress showed off a new caramel-blonde hair color that's very much a departure from her usual deep chocolate-brown tresses.

The photo shows her posing near a window, with the late afternoon sun highlighting her new hair, which sported a new radiant warm blonde shade and soft waves. Of course, her signature bushy brows were still present and accounted for and she let her new hair take the spotlight by keeping her makeup clean and neutral. She also kept her outfit low-key, choosing a plain ribbed tank.

Instagram/KaiaGerber

The new shade comes courtesy of colorist Matt Rez, who counts Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney as clients, according to Teen Vogue. Rez's specialty is "midlights," which the publication describes as "a technique that connects your natural hair color with your highlights by using a mix of tones in between the two" in case any other stylists need a peek behind the curtain on how Kaia's dreamy goes down.



It's not Kaia's first go-round at seeing for herself whether or not blondes have more fun. In 2020, she shared an Instagram reveal of a much more platinum color and a choppier style (she called it "zoom bleach"). And way before that, in 2016, she also experimented with a bleached 'do.

