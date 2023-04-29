I Count on These Exfoliating Sponges to Leave Skin Feeling Silky and Smelling Divine

They make for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kai body exfoliator
Photo:

Nordstrom/ InStyle

I’d like to scent my entire existence with Kai’s signature fragrance. The reed diffuser is hands down the most fragrant, mood-boosting of any I’ve tried, and it will forever remain in my bedroom. I’ve waxed poetic about the convenient rollerball fragrance oil, too, which allows me to reapply the soft, clean scent any time I please. Recently, I tried the Kai Body Buffer, and it might be one of my favorite ways to experience the delicate, gardenia-forward fragrance.

Kai Body Buffer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The Kai Body Buffer is a fragrant, exfoliating sponge infused with soap in the brand’s signature floral scent. It moisturizes the skin, cleanses, and sloughs away roughness to leave your limbs ultra-silky and smelling fresh. Sold in a pack of two, each lathering sponge can be used up to 40 times in the shower or bath, making this little luxury a surprisingly practical pick. 

If you’ve yet to experience Kai’s standard fragrance, it’s a truly intoxicating aroma, featuring notes of gardenia that mingle with additional white florals — plus a mildly musk-like scent  I can’t quite place. I’m hardly alone in my love for the scent; Nicole Kidman and Mila Kunis have used various products from the Kai’s lineup, per the brand. Fellow InStyle colleagues, including Senior Commerce Editor Christina Butan, who adores the Kai Body Buffer, unanimously approve of the smell, too, which has been a fan favorite since Kai’s launch in 1999 thanks to its fresh, clean, and, in my experience upon smelling it on others, universally flattering fragrance.

The sponges come dry, but still feel soft and bouncy; to activate, simply run under water, et voilà! Kai’s scented body wash appears in a frothy lather, ready to scent and soften your skin. Once wet and used on skin, it feels reassuringly skin-sloughing in its satisfying grit. 

Amazon reviewers love the sponges for myriad reasons. One shopper calls the sponges “a great treat,” noting the “very gentle buff but very strong results.” Another reviewer points out that the soap-infused sponges are “great for traveling.” Another shopper who calls the fragrance “gorgeous,” mentions the “luxurious soap…makes you feel like you’re showering in a spa.” 

For an upgraded shower experience and smoother skin scented with light florals, shop the Kai Body Buffer at Amazon. Moreover, with Mother’s Day coming up, I’d be remiss not to mention that it would make for an excellent gift. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazon's Top 10 Most Popular Beauty Products This Month Starting at Just $7
Meet Amazon’s Top 10 Trending Beauty Products This Month — Starting at Just $7
Kim Kardashian Owns These Flowers That Last a Year â and I Gave My Mom and Grandma the Same Ones
I Gave My Mom and Grandma Roses That Last a Year, and They Make the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift
Related Articles
The Best Creams for Eczema
The 11 Best Creams for Eczema of 2023 to Treat Dry, Flaky Skin
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion
I’ve Been Using This Smoothing Body Lotion for Years, and Shoppers Call It a “Strawberry Skin Must-Have”
e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer
I’m Blown Away by This Best-Selling $7 Concealer That Makes Me Look Like I Sleep 9 Hours a Night
Woman applying body oil to her hands
My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon
I Refuse To Use Any Other Eye Serum To De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Eyes
I Refuse to Use Anything but This $22 Eye Serum to De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Skin Every Morning
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Gentle, Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"
StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool
I Swapped Professional Dermaplaning Treatments for This $75 DIY Tool That's So Easy to Use
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
64-Year-Olds Are “Stunned” by the Results of This $25 Face and Neck Cream That Firms Crepey Skin
Infrared Sauna Blankets
The 11 Best Infrared Sauna Blankets of 2023 for Relaxation and Recovery
The Best Butt Masks
The 9 Best Butt Masks of 2023 That Smooth and Calm Skin
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
I Used This $18 Thickening Biotin Oil for 1 Month, and My Hair Is the Fullest It's Ever Been
Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Highlighter for Added Glow
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Skin, and This $10 Product Is the Secret
DRMTLGY Peptide Night Cream
Amazon Shoppers Say This Peptide-Packed Night Cream From a Popular Anti-Aging Brand Keeps Skin “Looking Young”
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum
This $17 K-Beauty Serum Visibility Lightened My Hyperpigmentation in Less Than 1 Month
Tula lip treatment balm
Peptide Lip Treatments Are Spiking in Popularity — and 60-Year-Olds Call This One “Perfect”
This $5 "Very Natural Looking" Matte Eyeshadow Stick That "Stays Put All Day" Is Among Amazon's Best New Beauty Arrivals
Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging