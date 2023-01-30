Kate Middleton Wore a Fiery Red Suit to Launch Her Latest Initiative

The Duchess of Cambridge is skipping out on her go-to tailoring for something a little more relaxed. People reports that Kate Middleton delivered a "landmark" speech as she introduced her newest initiative, Shaping Us, which is part of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

For the occasion, which took place at the BAFTA headquarters in London, Kate wore an all-red outfit with a flowing, swishy blazer and matching pants. She also matched her go-to pointy-toes pumps to the all-red outfit and held a similarly hued fiery box clutch. She finished the look with her signature straight blowout and a pair of geometric statement earrings.

"The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become," Kate said in her speech. "This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults."

"Those involved in raising children today need the very best information and support in helping to achieve this mission — and this campaign aims to help do that too," she added.



Kate also took a moment to thank all the people who've helped her as she established the various causes she's championed as a royal, including all the people who work with her on her early childhood charities.

"I want to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to so many of you in this room, for your ongoing work in this area," she said. "Thank you for the years of dedication and your unfailing determination to advocate for and improve the lives of the youngest members of our society."

"And thank you also to many of you in this room this evening, for your personal support to me in helping me develop my thinking and work on this issue over the years," she finished. "As you all know, by building a supportive, nurturing world around children and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to generations to come."

Before her speech, Kate shared an open letter (and a video) introducing the new campaign to the general public.

"This week, I am delighted to reveal The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness-raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become," she wrote.

