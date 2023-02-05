Kacey Musgraves Wore a Pink Catsuit and Matching Feather Cape to the 2023 Grammys

Ladies and gentlemen, her.

Published on February 5, 2023
Kacey Musgraves has arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards looking like an amalgamation of 2022’s favorite trends — barbiecore, pantaboots, and feathers, oh my! — and it’s totally giving us butterflies.

When stepping out ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, Musgraves kept the base of her look simple with a pastel pink long-sleeved catsuit (complete with matching velvet heels in the same color) layered under a dramatic, floor-length feathered cape. The country star wore her brown hair slicked into a spiky bun — save for her curtain bangs, which she parted down the middle — and swiped on a pink eyeshadow and mauve gloss to complete her Valentine’s Day-themed look.

While the Grammy-winning artist may not be in the running for any of tonight’s prizes, she will still take the stage to honor a fellow country icon, the late Loretta Lynn. Musgraves will pay tribute to the 18-time nominee by performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, which will also highlight additional members of the music industry who have passed in the last year.

Not only will Musgraves honor Lynn with a song, but she will also use one of Lynn’s most beloved guitars during the performance. Loretta’s family shared how much the gesture means to them via the late singer’s Twitter account shortly after the news was announced, writing, “The @RecordingAcad were so special to Loretta. She was nominated or won an award every decade (multiple times) for 6 decades in a row! Amazing.”

They continued, “The show’s tribute to her by @KaceyMusgraves will be especially touching as Kacey will be playing Loretta’s very own Epiphone guitar. We are touched that her guitar will be on that stage tomorrow night. Thank you, Grammys, thank you, Kacey! #wemissher #loretta #legend #grammys.”

