This Hair Oil Will Give You the Best At-Home Blowout

I oftentimes feel like Goldilocks trying to find the right hair oil for my thick long and quick-to-absorb-any-product hair. Some oils are too heavy and make my hair stiff. Others are too oily and make my hair overly shiny (not in a good way, trust me). Plus, many oils don't provide the much-needed hydration my dry ends crave. But after years of testing and trying, I may have found my perfect hair match: the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil.

K18’s Molecular Repair Hair Oil, the latest launch from TikTok's favorite brand, is a lightweight oil made of nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, hemisqualane, and squalane to hydrate, smooth out flyaways, and boost shine. It also contains the brand’s proprietary K18 peptide, which works to treat and reverse hair damage.

What's unique about this oil is that it’s both lightweight and effective. You only need one drop of product to work the oil throughout your hair. And once it dries, you’ll see an instant change in how soft your hair feels (and how shiny it looks).

The beauty experts agree: Hair oil could be the hair styling product you've been missing. "In my opinion, everyone should be using a hair oil; it really helps to hydrate the hair and prevent frizz," celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck tells InStyle. "It also helps to strengthen the hair by increasing elasticity and even prevents split ends. I love the K18 molecular repair hair oil because it is light enough to be used on all hair types and textures. I have been using it on all of my clients. They love it."

Deryck says you can use K18's oil on both damp and dry hair, adding that he likes that it doubles as a heat protectant. He recommends coating your hair with a small drop of oil before blow-drying to protect it from heat damage and prevent frizz. He also likes to use the oil with extensions and wigs since those pieces don't benefit from any natural oil from our scalp.

And if you like a sensory experience, the oil does have a lovely floral scent to boost your mood. "I’m also obsessed with the smell," he says. "It’s incredible." While a $65 price tag for hair oil is a big ask, it's pretty worth it. Incorporating this into my hair routine has given me the best at-home blowout I could ask for. And who wouldn't want that?



