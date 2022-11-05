Oprah's Favorite $48 Tote Bag for 2022 Is Bound to Sell Out on Amazon

When it comes to bags, Oprah is the queen of recommendations. The bag picks featured on her Favorite Things lists tend to sell out quickly — case in point, the crossbody she selected this year is already out of stock on Amazon. Another bag bound to sell out soon is her $48 tote bag pick, which she deemed as “just the right size.”

The faux suede tote comes from K. Carroll, an under-the-radar but Oprah-loved accessories brand; she featured a crossbody from it on 2021’s list (which disappeared from Amazon within days). This year, Oprah opted for something a little roomier that’s “not too big or too small;” and perfect for an “on-the-go loved one in need of a stylish solution.”

The Taylor Tote comes in 10 colors, including cheerful options like pink and orange, as well as classics like black and camel. It has two shoulder handles with a 9.5-inch drop, an open top, one interior pocket, and a couple of built-in credit card slots. The tote, described as “oversized” by the brand, is roomy enough to include a laptop, thanks to its 15-inch height and width.

The newly-released tote has yet to rack up reviews, but Amazon shoppers are fond of K. Carroll’s other bags. Its Oprah-approved Kelsey Crossbody has over 900 five-star ratings from customers who say they “love everything about it.” One shopper raved that it’s “large enough to hold everything, but small enough not to weigh you down,” while another even said they would’ve paid triple the price for it.

The brand’s Harper Crossbody — which is available in over 60 colors! — is also a fan-favorite. More than 1,400 people love it thanks to how equally “practical” and “stylish” it is. “This bag is perfect for everyday use and travel,” one person wrote. “It is my ‘go-to’ bag. Just enough space for my iPhone and the few things I like to carry.”

With reviews like that, it’s safe to say that the K. Carroll Taylor Tote is going to meet, or even exceed, your tote bag standards. I’d snag one (or two) while it’s still in stock on Amazon.