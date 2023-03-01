The Expensive-Looking Bag Brand Worn by Oprah and Irina Shayk Just Launched Spring Styles Starting at $30

Shop new pieces from the supermodel-loved label at Amazon.

Published on March 1, 2023

Let’s be real: No outfit is complete without the perfect handbag to complement it. Regardless of what I’m wearing, I always throw on one of my go-to purses before leaving the house — and, my favorite way to serve model-off-duty is by styling chic shoulder bags from the brand worn by actual supermodels. Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Irina Shayk have been spotted toting trending styles from JW Pei, the celeb-loved brand that even earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list

If you’re looking to expand your bag collection with affordable, high-quality pieces, you’re in luck — JW Pei just released 15 new purse styles for the spring season, starting at $30. Shop the range of silhouettes reminiscent of Bottega Veneta, from saddle styles to mini shoulder bags to cloth totes and woven croissant shapes. The vegan leather purses are all available at Amazon with two-day shipping if you’re a Prime Member (or signed up for a free, 30-day trial), so you can welcome the spring season in style. Read on to see the newest drops and don’t wait to grab your favorites before they sell out. 

New JW Pei Bag Styles 

We’re starting off strong with this gorgeous saddle bag — its efficient size and timeless silhouette make this the quintessential everyday purse. It’s available in black, dark green, brown, and beige, and sold in both croc and matte finishes. One shopper said the bag is the perfect size to hold all the essentials: wallet, phone, lip gloss, and anything else they need. Plus, it feels high quality and it’s “worth the price tag,” they went on to say. 

JW PEI Women's Carly Saddle Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $79; amazon.com

If you’re a mini-bag lover like me, the Becci Knitted Shoulder Bag is calling your name. The pastel colorways of this perfectly petite purse will elevate any spring outfit with a pop of color. It comes in five whimsical patterns including checkerboard, argyle, and floral. I’m especially partial to the nostalgic feel of the green, yellow, and pink argyle, which looks like it belongs in Cher Horowitz’s closet — let’s just say I’ve already added it to my cart.  

JW PEI Women's Becci Knitted Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

To make a stylish statement, opt for the Abacus Bag. This piece is extremely eye-catching thanks to its unique, round shape and vegan leather ring detailing. The purse comes in 14 styles including versatile neutrals and bright colors. It doesn’t end there, either: The bag is also offered in a range of fun textures from glittering rhinestones to nylon mesh, and even fuzzy shearling. 

JW PEI Women's Abacus Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $90; amazon.com

If you’re looking for something that holds more than just your must-haves, shop the Rayna Tote. At $30, this versatile bag is both practical and stylish. Whether you’re packing it up for overnight trips or bringing it along on everyday errands, it’s roomy enough to carry anything you might need. Plus, it comes in an adorable jungle-green checkered print and a graphic black and white style. 

Browse additional JW Pei spring purses below, and shop the full list of new releases directly at Amazon. 

JW PEI Women's Rayna Cloth Tote Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Croissant Top Handle Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $90; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Millie Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Lily Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $59 (Originally $70); amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Debby Flap Crossbody

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Mila Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Lucy Top Handle Crossbody

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Kinsley Crossbody

Amazon

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Cathy Nylon Tote Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $90; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Julia Crossbody Light Yellow

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

