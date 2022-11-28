This Now-Under $75 Bag From a Supermodel-Loved Brand Lands Me More Compliments Than Anything Else I Own

Move over, Prada and Louis.

By Jaclyn Mastropasqua
November 28, 2022

JW Pei Bag Deal
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Let’s be honest — JW Pei has been ruling the fashion scene over the last year, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few examples of celebrities that you can spot walking around with one of the brand’s budget-friendly bags, and if all those A-lister names haven’t convinced you to invest in the brand yet, Oprah herself included a JW Pei crossbody in her favorite things to buy this year. Needless to say, I’m a little late to the game, but I’m here to tell you, the brand really is worth the hype.

I decided to pamper myself by purchasing a purse from JW Pei when it was on sale during Amazon Prime day. The classic Ruby Shoulder Bag silhouette gives off Prada vibes, while the chic color choices makes it a timeless piece. Little did I know the bag would become a staple in my wardrobe; it’s super versatile and matches with everything. People actually go out of their way to compliment me on this bag more than anything else I own — and it’s on sale for under $75 right now.

The surprisingly spacious shoulder bag comes in neutral colors such as brown, black, white, dark gray, and nude. The sleek design is mesmerizing for its price point; its gold hardware and vegan croc leather elevates the value of the purse — and the inside is just as nice as the outside. The cruelty-free brand completes the bag with a fabric lining inside and one interior pouch, which is perfect for your small travel needs like a lip gloss, credit card, or earbuds. The purse has replaced my previous everyday bag as well as my “going out” bag. It also single handedly snapped me out of my millennial oversized tote complex — you’d be astonished with just how much you can fit into the slim Ruby bag.

 Amazon shoppers agree that this JW Pei purse ramps up the game for affordable bags. Customers rave that it’s “très chic” and “the perfect little black bag!” Many note that it’s"high quality,” beautiful, and comfortable to carry. 

 Believe me, you’ll want to snag JW Pei’s Ruby Shoulder Bag while it’s on sale for just $72 for the rest of Amazon’s Cyber Monday. 

