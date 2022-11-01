Oprah Just Endorsed This Supermodel-Loved Bag Brand, and Her Favorite Pick Is $32

I don’t know about you, but I love it when Oprah tells me what to buy. The mogul dropped her annual Favorite Things list for 2022, and it’s filled to the brim with goodies that are bound to sell out, including comfy Spanx essentials, bubble bath luxuries, and must-have holiday candles. But by far one of my favorite Oprah picks is the JW Pei Aylin Canvas Crossbody Bag.

If JW Pei sounds familiar, that’s because stars including Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber were obsessed with the brand’s popular Gabbi Handbag for practically all of last year. The AAPI-founded brand makes stylish, high-quality bags at affordable prices, so of course this vegan leather crossbody caught Oprah’s eye. The phone and wallet bag — which fits the iPhone 12 Max Pro and smaller phones without a case — comes in five colors including black, green, and pink, has a magnetic closure, and features a zipper compartment and credit card slips on the back. And of course, it’s on sale for just $32 on Amazon to celebrate Oprah’s list launch.

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com and $34 with code VEGAN2022 (Originally $40); jwpei.com

Last year, Oprah featured a K. Carrol crossbody that sold out quickly, so I wouldn’t wait to add JW Pei’s bag to your cart. Shoppers say the crossbody is “fun and durable,” making it a great everyday bag for when you just need your phone and wallet. “My mother basically wears this everywhere,” one customer wrote. “It's a chic work-around to a fanny pack for her phone. It is lightweight, sturdy, and goes with a lot of outfits and colors.”

If you’re looking for something a little more roomy, Oprah included a variety of other bags on her list, too, including a K. Carrol tote bag, Paravel fold-up backpack, and two-in-one duffel and garment bag (how nifty).

Oprah’s favorites don’t stay in stock for very long, so whatever you’re eyeing, grab it quick. Shop Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022 on Amazon, here.

