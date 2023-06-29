Oprah, Megan Fox, and a Slew of Supermodels Wear This Affordable Bag Brand — and It’s Even Cheaper Right Now

Celebrities often wear high-priced luxury goods; if I could don large rosette-covered hats, huge tulle tutus, and $700,000 chokers, I would, too. While A-list fashion is often out of reach (both on the monetary and style side), there’s one affordable brand that’s gained the approval of tons of stars — and it’s currently on sale for even less ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The brand in question is none other than Jw Pei, which is home to tons of vegan leather and recycled material handbags. It’s landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list and has been spotted on Megan Fox and a plethora of supermodels, such as Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber. Even better, the brand’s Joy Shoulder Bag and Fae Top-Handle Crossbody are discounted by 15 percent off ahead of Prime Day.

The Jw Pei Joy Shoulder Bag features a luxe silhouette with an arched bottom. A closer look at the purse reveals magnetic snap closures in an opulent gold-toned color. You can also look forward to an interior patch pocket to organize small goods, such as credit cards and lip balm. My favorite part of the Joy Shoulder Bag, though, is the detachable strap. Wear it as an over-the-shoulder crossbody or turn it into a compact mini purse.

Shoppers “absolutely love” the Jw Pei bag, saying the purse will take your outfit to the “next level.” “The strap can be adjusted pretty long, and can fit many body types,” said another reviewer, who went on to say that “it’s such a pretty and versatile bag.” I would have to agree, especially when the purse comes in tons of colors like white, green, pink, black, and more.

On the other hand, the brand’s Fae Top-Handle Crossbody is a bit more structured, including a 100 percent vegan leather build and an interchangeable strap. Also available in many colors, the croc-embossed material adds a splendid allure, while the gold accents accentuate its elegance. A zippered compartment is included in this option, while an interior slip pocket offers another way to store your goods.

“I am obsessed with my new bag!” said an Amazon shopper, “I fell in love with it.” Another reviewer can’t get enough of the purse’s versatility, explaining they’ll use the “longer crossbody strap” for day-to-day activities, and the “top handle strap for weddings and formal events.” Meanwhile, a skeptical shopper said they “don’t usually buy purses online, but this purse was surprisingly very nice,” giving us all the encouragement needed to hit the “add to cart” button.

Make like the stars and happy Amazon shoppers and secure your own Jw Pei bag for less. Shop the Joy Shoulder Bag or Fae Top-Handle Crossbody at Amazon while they’re still on sale.