JVN Hair and Scalp Oil
Ever since Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye’s grooming guru with a heart of gold, shared that he created a collection of haircare products, he’s been helping shoppers address their hair concerns and achieve their best manes possible. JVN Hair products range from shampoos and conditioners to hair treatments and stylers. And one of the brand’s most-loved products is the Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil.

Van Ness, a true hair enthusiast, is all about quality hair treatments, which is why JVN Hair products are all sulfate-free, vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free. All of the brand’s products, like said scalp oil, include its “hero ingredient,” clean hemisqualane — which, per the brand, promotes stronger hair strands, starting at the scalp. JVN Hair treatments are that extra boost to help keep your hair hydrated and support your scalp’s health.

COMPLETE Pre-Wash Scalp Oil

JVN

Shop now: $29; jvnhair.com

With hundreds of positive reviews on JVN Hair’s website, it’s clear that this Pre-Wash Scalp Oil is suitable for shoppers with all hair types and concerns, including dry and itchy scalps with buildup. Many customers shared that they saw improvements after a few uses and love the fresh and cozy scent of this oil that has notes of lemon, mandarin, amber, and cashmere. 

One shopper with coarse and curly hair said that the restoring scalp treatment made their hair feel “so incredibly hydrated and smooth.” Another happy customer, who has used this product for over a year, said that this oil “worked wonders” on their fine and thin hair. Other shoppers remarked at how well this pre-wash treatment relieves itchiness and flakes, and that their hair feels stronger and looks shinier. One even said it “made a noticeable difference for [their] dead ends.”

This scalp treatment is super easy to use. Add a few drops of this oil directly on a dry scalp, then massage and work through the hair to the ends. Let it sit for about 15 minutes before washing it out with shampoo. 

For softer, shinier, and stronger strands, shop the JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil for $29.

