Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell Reportedly Delayed Britney Spears's Memoir

Britney Spears's memoir, The Woman In Me, is set to hit shelves this fall, but fans could have gotten their hands on it much sooner if reports about the superstar singer's exes are to be believed. According to The Sun, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell's respective legal teams got involved and demanded to read the book before it was published.

“Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed," a source revealed to the tabloid. However, fans shouldn't worry about missing out on those early aughts memories entirely. The source continued, saying, “There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them."

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

With a date set (Oct. 24), it seems that everyone managed to keep things in line. The source noted that things were in limbo for "four months" before everyone settled on an agreement.

“The legal process meant the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included," they finished. "But that has finally now been settled and her autobiography is all ready to go.”

Spears famously dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, long after the two appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club together in 1992. They were both riding high at the time, dominating the TRL countdown and the Billboard charts while offering up some of the most memorable memes of all time, including their now-infamous all-denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards. Spears was linked to Farrell in 2003, but they never officially announced that they were an item.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The book is brilliant and heartfelt. It has given Britney the chance to tell her own story, which certainly hasn’t been easy, but which will be incredibly enlightening for her fans," a second source told The Sun. When fans do sit down to soak it all in, they can expect the biography to cover Spears's 13-year-long conservatorship, which relinquished control of her finances and life to her father, Jamie.



Gallery Books, Spears's publisher, describes The Woman In Me as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope”.

