Justin Theroux Showed His Support for Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After She Opened Up About IVF Struggles

Immediately after Jennifer Aniston opened up about her years-long struggle to get pregnant in a cover story interview with Allure magazine, she began receiving an influx of support from friends, family, and fans alike — including a message from her famous ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a pair of photos from the cover shoot on Instagram, captioned, “End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue 🤍.” Not only did the cover serve as a milestone moment for the publication, but it also marked the first time Jennifer has ever spoken out about her infertility journey, revealing in the story that “it was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

While plenty of followers were quick to flood the post’s comments, one notable piece of love came from Theroux, whose simple note read, “👊 ❤️.”

Jennifer and Justin have remained close friends since their 2018 split, which was preceded by three years of marriage and four years of dating. The pair first got together in 2011 when Aniston was in her early 40s, which was a time period the actress referenced in the interview as one of her toughest.

“My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be,” she revealed, explaining, “I was trying to get pregnant.”

She later added that in addition to the interview, she hopes to one day tell her IVF story in the form of a book. “I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.’” she admitted. “I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”

