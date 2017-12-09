Justin Bieber Pledges to Help Victims of Devastating California Fires

As wildfires continue to rage on in southern California, Justin Bieber is pledging to help those impacted by the blazes.

On Friday, the “Love Yourself” hitmaker proved that the natural disaster hits close to home as he took to Instagram to share a message promising support as well as educating his followers on ways they can help.

“I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” the 23-year-old began in a black-and-white video posted to the social media app. “Obviously I’m not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities.”

Offering words of comfort and hope to survivors, the singer promised, “Fundraisers or whatever we can do. I’m going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be okay. ”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

In addition to the clip, Bieber shared an infographic urging fans to donate much-needed necessities to those still struggling in the aftermath of the blaze.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

He listed clothing, blankets, feminine products, baby supplies, toys, food, and water as well as sharing the locations of two drop-off points in Los Angeles.