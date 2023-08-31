Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too

Fellas, take notes.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 11:27AM
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

We stan a supportive husband (!!!), but do you know what we love even more? An Instagram husband who has an eye for snapping the right angle and offers it up before she even asks. In case you didn’t know, we’re describing Justin Bieber, who always brings his A-game for his wife. After all, he is Hailey’s biggest and no. 1 fan (even if he dresses for an entirely different event most of the time), who shows up for every event ready to support.

On Tuesday, the powerful yet oh-so-relatable couple launched Hailey’s Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment in New York City and Justin did just what every girl wants their man to do (and again, we’re not speaking of the mismatched ‘fit). For the day, Hailey stepped out in not one but three ensembles deliberately designed to emulate the "strawberry girl" aesthetic. Looking picture-perfect from head to toe, her supportive husband was ready and equipped to deliver the shot. Maybe Hailey prompted him, or maybe he took it upon himself as he saw his wife all dolled up in the season of the color. Either way, Justin has proven he is the cutest IG hubby.

Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Rhode

Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube

“Strawberry glaze launch day in NYC with @KrispyKreme 🍩🍓 our limited edition peptide lip treatment is available at rhodeskin.com ✨watch the full launch day video now on YouTube 🫶,” Rhode captioned an Instagram reel that captured the adorable moment we’ve all been talking about.

Justin Bieber in Sweats and Hailey Bieber in Red Minidress Rhode Strawberry Promotion New York August 2023

Getty Images

Justin, sporting a gray sweatshirt with matching shorts and a bubblegum-pink trucker hat, grinned cheek to cheek as he held up his iPhone and proudly snapped a pic of Hailey. For her part, she posed in front of the Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut sign wearing a red-hot micro-minidress with matching heeled loafers and strawberry-shaped earrings. All we ask from you Justin is to share that photo, pretty please.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket
Hailey Bieber Black Dress at 2023 Reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany Flagship Store
Hailey Bieber Wore a Slip Dress and Loafers to a Lake
Amal Clooney George Clooney Ticket to Paradise
Amal Clooney’s Date Night With George Included a Fresh Set of Highlights
Hailey Bieber Little White Dress Rhode
Hailey Bieber Mastered Strawberry Girl Dressing by Pairing Her White Micro-Minidress With All Red Accessories
Justin Bieber in Sweats and Hailey Bieber in Red Minidress Rhode Strawberry Promotion New York August 2023
Where Are Hailey and Justin Bieber Going in These Outfits?
Hailey Bieber Red Minidress New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Scarlet Micro-Minidress Proves It's the Summer of the Strawberry
Hailey Bieber All Red Outfit New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Red-Hot Monochromatic Look Featured an Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Matching Stilettos
Kendall Jenner Striped Dress and Gigi Hadid Leather Tube Top Dinner August 2023
Kendall Jenner's Bodycon Striped Maxidress Resembled This Super Niche Y2K Trend
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's "Cinnamon Cookie Butter" Hair Is Now Almost Red
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
hailey bieber rhode strawberry glaze lip treatment
Hailey Bieber’s Take on the Season’s Hottest Color Included a Plunging Leather Jacket
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber 2021 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching LBDs For a Girls' Night Out
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Elevated Her Tiny Track Shorts With a Pair of Heels
Hailey Bieber cinnamon cookie butter hair instagram
Hailey Bieber Already Went Dark for Fall With a New Hair Color
hailey bieber faux leather minidress
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Micro-Mini Version of One of Her Best LBDs During Girls’ Night Out