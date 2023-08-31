Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too

We stan a supportive husband (!!!), but do you know what we love even more? An Instagram husband who has an eye for snapping the right angle and offers it up before she even asks. In case you didn’t know, we’re describing Justin Bieber, who always brings his A-game for his wife. After all, he is Hailey’s biggest and no. 1 fan (even if he dresses for an entirely different event most of the time), who shows up for every event ready to support.

On Tuesday, the powerful yet oh-so-relatable couple launched Hailey’s Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment in New York City and Justin did just what every girl wants their man to do (and again, we’re not speaking of the mismatched ‘fit). For the day, Hailey stepped out in not one but three ensembles deliberately designed to emulate the "strawberry girl" aesthetic. Looking picture-perfect from head to toe, her supportive husband was ready and equipped to deliver the shot. Maybe Hailey prompted him, or maybe he took it upon himself as he saw his wife all dolled up in the season of the color. Either way, Justin has proven he is the cutest IG hubby.

Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube

“Strawberry glaze launch day in NYC with @KrispyKreme 🍩🍓 our limited edition peptide lip treatment is available at rhodeskin.com ✨watch the full launch day video now on YouTube 🫶,” Rhode captioned an Instagram reel that captured the adorable moment we’ve all been talking about.

Getty Images

Justin, sporting a gray sweatshirt with matching shorts and a bubblegum-pink trucker hat, grinned cheek to cheek as he held up his iPhone and proudly snapped a pic of Hailey. For her part, she posed in front of the Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut sign wearing a red-hot micro-minidress with matching heeled loafers and strawberry-shaped earrings. All we ask from you Justin is to share that photo, pretty please.

