Alert: Justin Bieber Just Made Another Drastic Hair Change

Justin Bieber has never been afraid to try a new style, but he seems to be getting the itch to switch up his look frequently these days. Just as we were getting used to Buzz Cut Bieber, the singer throws a curveball at us. His latest hairstyle? You can check it out below.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 4, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

Over the weekend Bieber hit up Instagram where he debuted a new platinum blonde hue. Well, if we're getting specific, first he announced it via a post, telling fans to download justmoji in the app store if they wanted to see the brand new 'do.

We’re a little surprised he went with such a bold color choice after shaving his head. But as a natural dirty blonde, we guess going super dark brunette, red, or going back to his early hairstyle days would have been even more surprising.

Happy bday to the talented @quincy shoutout to my sunburn A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

So what will be next? Knowing the Biebs, you can never really be too sure.