Justin Bieber Reportedly Wants to Donate His Dreadlocks

When Justin Bieber debuted dreadlocks in April, the look was met with a resounding backlash. Fans were not happy with the style that smacked of cultural appropriation. The singer swiftly changed up his look about a month later, cutting off the dreadlocks, but now he might actually do something with them that benefits others.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 28, 2016 at 2:11am PDT

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Changing Looks

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bieber’s hair stylist Florido says that while the pop star is sporting a buzzed look, the dreads are still in his possession. “Now we might try to slang them for a charity,” he told the magazine.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Now Has Blonde Dreadlocks

No word yet on which charity Bieber will choose to gift the money, but we’re definitely going to keep an eye out for that auction.