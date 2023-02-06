Nail Jury Duty Attire With These 6 Court-Ready Outfit Ideas

It finally happened: you've been called for jury duty, which not only means spending the day at the courthouse, but also scrambling to find the perfect outfit. When it comes to jury duty attire, there's usually a dress code you must follow, which is pretty similar to what you'd wear in a formal office setting. While it varies slightly from state to state, there are a few things to keep in mind when picking out your look.

What Not to Wear

When it comes to jury duty attire, skip anything too revealing, which not only means shorts, tank tops, sheer clothing, and plunging necklines. But there are rules for footwear options, as well — aka no flip-flops or casual sandals. You'll also want to leave your hats at home and skip the jeans, just to be on the safe side. Many district courts recommend thinking "business formal" or even "business casual" — as in, nothing too laid-back. You'll want to look "professional" in the traditional sense of the word.



However, even though you're a bit restricted when it comes to jury duty attire, it doesn't mean you can't have a little fun with your look. It's all about balance, so here are some fashion-forward jury duty outfit ideas to wear as you head to court.



A Sleek Suit

Suits are traditional business and jury duty attire, but in today's world, they're also a celebrity-approved outfit idea that no longer feels stuffy. Instead of trendy Barbiecore pink, reach for muted colors such as shades of brown, charcoal, or basic black, then get creative with the shirt you wear underneath. A button-down in a vibrant shade or subtle print can help spice up these polished pieces, but a turtleneck or knit option works just as well.



A Classic Dress

You can never go wrong with a throw-on-and-go floral dress, especially one with a modest neckline and hemline (we'd skip the minis for court). A mid-length design can be the perfect mix of playful and professional, and you'll be able to add a touch of personal style with footwear by slipping on chunky boots or pointed-toe heels, each of which will instantly change your outfit's overall vibe.

Structured Staples

If a dress isn't exactly your style, that's fine. All you'll need is one structured piece to pull your jury duty outfit together. Wide-leg trousers are just as comfy as your typical jeans and pair well with almost any top style, from chunky sweaters to crisp white button-downs. Blazers also have the ability to balance out a more casual bottom, such as a baggy pair of cargo pants.



A Midi Skirt

Not only are midiskirts a seasonless staple, they feel like the perfect pick when it comes to jury duty attire. Make this breezy bottom feel more formal by adding a structured shirt or jacket, and choose your shoes based on the season (boots for cooler temperatures, heels or elevated sandals for warmer months).

A Matching Set

Whether it's cotton, linen, knit, or otherwise, a coordinating two-piece set is a pre-made outfit that's comfortable enough for sitting around all day. If you're unsure about going sleeveless like the one pictured above, choose a short- or long-sleeved option instead or simply pack a cardigan to make the look more modest.

Playful Accessories

While jury duty attire can feel limiting, you can always add personal touches to your outfit with the help of accessories. A printed scarf can spruce up a white collared shirt, drop earrings add glamour (and are royal-approved!), and a belt can both define your waist and provide a pop of something extra.

