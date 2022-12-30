Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$15 Viral Cleansing Balm “Melts Away Makeup” and Makes Skin “Soft and Dewy”

I’ve recently started looking to TikTok more than any other platform for skincare and beauty tips, and based on the popularity of #beautytok (with a whopping 25.9 billion views), I know I’m not alone. The latest beauty product on my For You page? The Juno & Co cleansing balm that has over 241k views already. Naturally, I took it upon myself to figure out what makes this makeup-melting balm so popular, – and needless to say, my findings left me reaching for my wallet so I could add this now-$15 cleanser to my skincare regimen.

According to Juno & Co, its cleansing balm is made with only 10 ingredients that are gentle enough for all skin types and formulated to be non-irritating. And while products of similar quality often come with not-so-affordable price tags, we found something (okay, fine, TikTok found it first) that you can purchase over and over again without guilt. It was already affordable at $20, but it’ll cost you even less right now thanks to a 25 percent discount. Nearly every video you find on TikTok involving this cleansing balm shows how easily a small amount of the product wipes clean even the heftiest of eye makeup. One Amazon shopper with sensitive skin attests that it melts “makeup off like butter”, while another fan said that it “leaves your skin feeling soft and dewey”. This sentiment is echoed in many five-star reviews from the other 1,000 Amazon shoppers, some of whom also heard about the product on TikTok.

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

The virality of this product comes from more than just its cleansing capabilities. You can expect eyelash glue and layers of sunscreen to melt away as well, without making your skin feel stripped dry, but instead plumped with moisture. The Japanese pearl barley found in the formula is meant to hydrate and brighten skin, while the inclusion of vitamins E and C (found in the orange peel oil) evens out blemishes and dark spots, per the brand. This, along with the seven remaining gentle ingredients, are safe for all skin types, including those who claim their skin is so sensitive they “belong in a hamster ball”.

Some TikTok creators found that when they combine this cleanser with Juno & Co’s clarifying cleansing powder — which is also currently 40 percent off at Amazon — it creates a gentle exfoliation to treat textured skin, as demonstrated here and here. All of this to say, this multi-purpose cleansing balm packs quite a punch for a mere $15.

See what all the hype is about and shop the top-rated viral cleansing balm while it’s still discounted at Amazon.