What It's Like to Create the June Issue of InStyle with Cover Star Julia Roberts

The June issue of InStyle hits newstands today, and to mark the occasion, editorial director Ariel Foxman and executive creative director Rina Stone took fans on social media behind the scenes, courtesy of Facebook Live. Watch the broadcast below to find out what it was like for Foxman to meet with and interview cover star Julia Roberts over lunch. In addition, Stone shares a surprising story about the Malibu photo shoot involving unexpected ocean swimmers.

Foxman and Stone also took viewer questions in real-time, revealing a few styling tips, as well as words to live by when it comes to dressing for a particular age.

To read all of the Julia Roberts cover story, pick up the June issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.