The Top 10 Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds Shoppers Love Most This Summer, Starting at Just $9

Snag trending picks under $45.

Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 02:00AM

Amazon Summer Trends
It’s no secret that Amazon is overflowing with customer-loved finds in practically every department. In fact, the selection is so broad, it can be tough to narrow it down to the options that actually deserve a spot in your cart. So, to make your summer shopping a breeze, I gathered the top 10 trending items customers are loving this season. Below, you’ll find trending skincare, haircare, and makeup products, along with wardrobe staples that are bound to become mainstays in your warm weather outfit rotation. The best part? Everything is less than $45 right now. 

The following products are pulled from Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a list that ranks the retailer’s most popular picks in real-time. Shop breezy PrettyGarden blouses, supportive bras from The Gym People, skincare from an Emily Ratajkowski-used brand, and the viral fragrance of the summer — all starting at just $9. Don’t wait to snag the finds that catch your eye, though — these items are trending for a reason, so you can anticipate them selling out quickly. 

Shop Trending Beauty Products: 

Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin Gel Cleanser

Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Gel Cleanser, 5.07 Fl Oz / 150 mL

Amazon

In case you haven’t heard, Cosrx products are taking over the internet thanks to their unique yet effective main ingredient: snail mucin. The unexpected skincare hero deeply moisturizes your complexion, stimulates collagen production, and soothes irritation. While Cosrx gained traction thanks to its supermodel-backed serum, its nourishing gel cleanser is now taking center stage. The product is Amazon’s number one best-selling facial cleansing gel, proving it’s a clear customer favorite. An InStyle editor said the product gave them a “glass” complexion, and one customer called the Cosrx pick their “holy grail” for “dry, dehydrated skin.” 

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara

Amazon Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara

Amazon

Not only is the Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara trending among Amazon shoppers, but celebrities are fans of the lifting formula, too; Olivia Munn said it’s been her “go-to for years.” The beauty product has more than 32,900 five-star ratings, and many customers refer to it as the “best mascara ever.” The rave reviews are thanks to its smudge-free formula that adds length and volume to every lash. One shopper said the brush is their “favorite mascara applicator ever,” adding that the thick formula delivers “great volume” without “spider” looking clumps. Plus, it’s on sale for just $9 right now.   

Shop Trending Fashion Items:

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded with Medium Support

Amazon

As Amazon’s number one best-selling sports bra, this longline style from The Gym People undoubtedly deserves a spot in your closet. It’s made from a sweat-wicking spandex blend to keep you cool and comfortable, whether you’re sporting it for high-intensity workouts or daily errands. It’s available in 25 colorways and has a cropped tank silhouette with a flattering V-neckline. The bra doesn’t skimp on support either, it has removable pads you can adjust to your personal preference. A reviewer called it “so comfortable” and “secure,” adding that it’s “perfect for an everyday bra anytime, anywhere, from day to night to light workouts.” 

Yoshuyuki Crossbody Belt Bag

Amazon YOSHUYUKI Fanny Pack Crossbody Bag for Women Everywhere Belt Bag

Amazon

No shopping spree is complete without a few accessories. But, if you’re opting for just one this season, let it be this Yoshuyuki Crossbody Belt Bag that’s now on sale for just $11 — yes, you read that right. The affordable and adorable fanny-pack has room for all your summer essentials, and many shoppers compare it to pricier alternatives. Available in 34 colorways, the bag is super stylish, but what really sold me is its functionality; it’s made of a water-resistant nylon material and has an adjustable strap to keep you comfortable on every summer adventure. 

Be sure to snag your favorite picks while they’re still available for as low as just $9 at Amazon. 

Yesno Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon YESNO Maxi Dress for Women with Pockets Boho Summer Dress

Amazon

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair and Body Fragrance

Amazon SOL DE JANEIRO Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist 90mL/3.0 fl oz.

Amazon

Langwyqu Cap-Sleeve Casual Blouse

Amazon Langwyqu Womens' Cap Sleeve Casual Loose Fit Basic Shirts Tank Tops

Amazon

