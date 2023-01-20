Julianne Moore’s Smooth Complexion Is Thanks to This Luxe Vitamin C Serum From an InStyle-Favorite Brand

I never thought about the Venn diagram between Julianne Moore and Hailey Bieber but when I did, I assumed these were two circles with no overlap. I was wrong, however: There is a shared sliver of commonality between the two, and it’s skincare brand Is Clinical.

One of the 20 products Moore mentions in her recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video is Is Clinical’s Pro-Heal vitamin C serum. In 2019 — so granted, a few years ago — celebrity facialist Melanie Grant mentioned that it was one of the products Bieber used in her routine. A product that fits in the routine of a woman in her early 20s and a woman in her 60s is surprising, so what exactly makes this serum a universal buy?

What you get, according to the brand, is a complementary combination that offers quite a few benefits. First, there’s antioxidant protection from the three vitamins C, A, and E. Vitamin C also specifically helps reduce sun damage while firming skin. The moisturizing, soothing, and healing properties of this serum come from olive leaf and vitamin E. The result is healthier skin with less inflammation (aka redness and soreness), fewer blemishes, less visible wrinkles, and lightened dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

As evidenced by Julianne Moore, you don’t need much, which is great since it’s admittedly pricey (though it’s currently nearly 15 percent off at Skincare Essentials.) In the video, the actress says she uses “four to five drops” and is then seen patting it into her skin. One of the Pro-Heal Serum’s five-star reviewers wrote that because of the price tag they “hate to love it,” but that end result is “worth it” since their skin is finally “smooth and glowing” enough that they can skip foundation.

The brand is not only in the vanities of celebrities, but it’s a favorite among InStyle testers who say it’s the best serum for acne in addition to being named one of the best luxury brands of this year.

