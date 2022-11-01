Julia Roberts Revealed The Hospital Bill for Her Birth Was Paid for By Martin Luther King Jr.

Julia Roberts revealed that she has two familiar figures to be thankful for each time she celebrates her birthday — and it’s for the most wholesome reason. During a segment of the actress’s interview with Gayle King for A+E Networks and History Channel's HISTORYTalk, she opened up about a remarkable story surrounding her parents’ relationship with Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

"Let's start with the day you were born — who paid for the hospital bill?" King asked. Roberts then replied, “Her research is very good,” before admitting that it was Martin and Coretta who covered the expense since her parents “couldn’t pay for the hospital bill.”

"My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop, and one day Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids," Julia explained. “And my mom is like, 'Sure come on over.' And so they just all became friends, and they helped us out of a jam."

Gayle added, "Yeah, because in the '60s, you didn't have little Black children interacting with little white kids in acting school. And your parents were like, 'Come on in.' I think that's extraordinary, and it sort of lays the groundwork for who you are,” to which the actress replied, "Oh, absolutely.”

In addition to the thousands of internet users who shared the story, Martin and Coretta’s youngest child, Bernice King, also tweeted the clip along with a message of gratitude. “Grateful that #JuliaRoberts shared this story with @GayleKing and that so many people have been awed by it," King wrote. “I know the story well, but it is moving for me to be reminded of my parents' generosity and influence. #CorettaScottKing #MLK.”