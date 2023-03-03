Julia Roberts and Lily Collins Had a 'Mirror, Mirror' Reunion

What do Julia Roberts and Lily Collins have in common? Quite the list: rom-com queens of their generations, fashion icons that always include a classic element to ground their looks, and not to mention an identical shaggy haircut. Add to the list: being Lancôme gobal brand ambassadors. In 2012, Roberts introduced to the world Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle fragrance — and over 10 years later, for the first time in brand history, Roberts is inviting every woman to join her, including Collins.

On Thursday, Collins posted behind-the-scenes photos from Lancôme’s latest campaign with Roberts. In the first snap, Collins embraced her as they shared a sweet, enduring moment and softly smiled at the camera.

The duo wore coordinating looks with Collins wearing a white sheer mock neck and matching wide-leg trousers as Roberts in a white boyfriend-fit Oxford shirt with black slacks. Beauty-wise, their hair was styled in soft beach waves and they had matching pink lips. That image was followed by a second snap, where Collins posed in an iridescent blue set that consisted of a long-sleeve mesh top and high-waisted trousers alongside fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti (who shot the campaign). She captioned the post, “On set with the greatest @lancomeofficial partner in crime and mentor @juliaroberts and the brilliant @mario_sorrenti - a dream team for #LaVieEstBelle…”

Roberts and Collins are joined by fellow muses Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, Hoyeon, and Aya “Coco” Nakamura, who now represent the Lancôme family. The newest cast is equally iconic, yet totally different, and the faces of La Vie Est Belle represent Lancôme women worldwide. For Lancôme, “life is beautiful,” and that still resonates today as they celebrate the diversity that make each woman beautiful, influential, and full of life.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Emily in Paris star is on a beauty tour de force. Yesterday, in a new interview with Glamour, she said that her hair transformation, which came before season 3 of the Netflix guilty pleasure, is here to stay.

"Honestly, they make a ponytail or a bun extra chic. Even if it's messy," Collins said of her fringe. "It's just like, 'Oh, there's something that's different. And it shapes your face differently. There's a sass to them.'"

When asked what the best beauty advice she ever received was, she said, "The quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful. There's only one of you in the world. I think it's easier to believe and trust that as an adult than it is when you're younger, but that really helped."

