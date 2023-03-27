Julia Roberts Just Got Fringe Bangs

And wore the perfectly imperfect bangs with the easiest, breeziest white suit.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on March 27, 2023 @ 03:56PM
Julia Roberts Watches and Wonders
Photo:

Getty Images

Switzerland may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of celebrity sightings (aside from on the Alps, of course), but Julia Roberts arrived at Watches and Wonders in Geneva with a fresh, white outfit and a new set of fringe bangs to give everyone a little hair inspo as the seasons change — and we struggle to figure out what hair changes come along with it. 

Roberts, who is an ambassador for legendary jeweler and watchmaker Chopard, arrived at the annual horology showcase in a knit blazer, white vest, and wide-leg pants from Nells Nelson. The easy, relaxed look complimented her piece-y, casual bangs perfectly. Instead of a severe, straight-across look or wispy face-framing fringe, Roberts's style takes bits and pieces from every bang style for a no-fuss look that's perfect for just about anyone — especially people who can't pencil in a bang trim every few weeks. Roberts paired her snowy white suit with a watch, necklace, and bracelets from Chopard, and she kept her hair down in loose waves.

Her appearance at Watches and Wonders came with the announcement of Chopard's Lucent Steel Programme. With the new initiative, Chopard has promised to use 80% recycled steel for all its steel watches by the end of 2023 in order to reduce its carbon footprint. The brand states that it's the first time a luxury watchmaker has made this kind of environmental commitment. 

Julia Roberts Watches and Wonders

Courtesy Nells Nelson

Before the weekend, Roberts debuted her new campaign for Chopard, which saw her noticeably bang-free. She showed off the brand's heart-shaped earrings and flashed her signature smile in the ad, where she also wore a one-shouldered gown.

"Like the best films, jewellery is more than a feast for the eyes. It fuels our imagination," the brand shared. "Get an intimate glimpse inside the magical world of film with #ChopardLovesCinema, our latest digital series starring @juliaroberts and her favourite pieces from #ChopardHauteJoaillerie."

